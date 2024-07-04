Here is your Hollywoodbets Durban July road closure and traffic advice

The cream of South Africa’s socialite crop will be flaunting their style across Greyville’s pastures on 6 July at the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July event.

As the finest horses jostle for position on the racecourse, a mirror image of congestion will be seen on the streets around the Royal Durban Golf Club in Kwazulu Natal.

Residents of the area will have unrestricted access to their streets, but authorities have asked those not attending the event to steer clear of the area.

Hollywoodbets Durban July road closures

Avondale Road will be closed between Gladys Mazibuko Road and Haden Road, with the northern entrance of DLI Avenue closed at Avondale Road.

The e-hailing drop-off point will be near Gate 15, across the road from Clarence Primary School on Mitchell Crescent.

Gladys Manzi, Epsom and ML Sultan Roads will all be open but motorists should expect heavy traffic throughout Saturday.

Five venue entrances

Attendees will have access to the venue from five entrances, four at the northern part of the venue near Gates five to gate 12 on Mitchell Crescent.

Parking accessed at Epsom Road entrance

All vehicles parking at the venue will do so on the golf course and must enter through the southern entrance, which is the fifth entrance, of DLI Avenue at Epsom Road.

Vehicles approaching Gladys Manzi Rd from Market Road or Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street will be funnelled onto First Avenue and then onto Gladys Manzi Road.

Those approaching from Florida and Lillian Ngoyi Roads will join Gladys Manzi Road where the two streams of vehicles will be separated according to whether they have red or blue dots.

Red or blue dot parking

The blue dot parking area will be for VIPs and pre-approved attendees while the red dot is for general attendees.

Red dot tickets are available on the day but are limited, and once the available space is sold, no more vehicles will be permitted.

Flying to Durban for the weekend?

Fashionistas and horseracing fans with a spur-of-the-moment desire to catch the Hollywoodbets Durban July will need to pay at least R6,000 for the please, reports Moneyweb.

Using FlySafair as an example, the airline was charging double what it would on a usual weekend. The early morning 6 am and 8 am flights were fetching R3,305 each, one way.

As of writing, their 6 am flight was around the expected tariff but anything after 8 am was north of R3,000.

Experience the best of Hollywoodbets Durban July with our grand experience gig guide. Don't miss out on the hottest performances and events!#DurbanJulyGigGuide #DBNJulyGrandExperience #HDJ2024 pic.twitter.com/IrExvkcwEh — Durban Tourism (@dbntourism) July 3, 2024

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay tuned to The Citizen for regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the event.