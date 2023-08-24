Princess Calla takes the Equus crown
Drakenstein and Gaynor Rupert are celebrating their "season from heaven".
Race horse owner and breeder Gaynor Rupert. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images
An alien visitor to the Equus Awards in Joburg on Wednesday evening might have thought South African racing was a one-man band, with Gaynor Rupert and her Drakenstein Stud in the Western Cape banging the drum.
That’s not the full truth of course, though they did make a lot of noise at the annual awards – except when it came to the climax of the evening, the announcement of Horse of the Year.
That was the remarkable mare Princess Calla, who was bred at Maine Chance Farms, is owned by Mario Ferreira and is trained on the Highveld by Sean Tarry.
ALSO READ: Champ stallion Gimmethegreenlight’s services sold out – at R250,000 a pop
Princess Calla’s commendation read: “[By Flower Alley out of Princess Royal, she] travelled the length and breadth of the country in the 2022/23 season, achieving six wins from eight starts.
“During the Cape Summer Season, she won the Gr2 wsb.co.za Southern Cross Stakes and Gr2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes; her Highveld campaign comprised wins in the Gr3 Senor Santa Stakes and Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint brought to you by The Witness; and in Durban, she was victorious in the Gr1 Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes and closed her 5yo campaign with victory at WFA in open company in the Gr1 HKJC Champions Cup.
“She now has a total of 11 wins from 23 starts to date, has won from 1000- 1800m and has accumulated stakes earnings of R2,826,875.
“She is the second Maine Chance Farms Horse Of The Year after Free My Heart in 2001/02.”
Although some pundits were backing wonder three-year-old Charles Dickens for the top award, Princess Calla headed the new Equus points table and clearly got support from the public vote and within the judging panel. And, really, it’s hard to argue with six elite race wins and a smashing victory in open company in the Champions Cup.
Raking in accolades
Rupert exclaimed at some point in the winter season that she was having “the season from heaven!” and that was emphatically underlined by the Equus choices.
Her Drakenstein Stud took the Champion Breeder and Outstanding Breeder statuettes – two awards that are almost never doubled up – while the farm’s Demanding Lady was Champion Broodmare.
Drakenstein (with Rupert as nominee) was Champion Owner. Among the category winners, all of Charles Dickens (twice), Trip Of Fortune, Winchester Mansion and Future Pearl were bred at Drakenstein.
The first three of those horses, plus multiple nominee Jet Dark, were fathered by Rupert’s grand old man Trippi, who carried off the Outstanding Stallion gong. In all, he sired nine stakes winners of 18 stakes races in the season.
It’s unlikely that any breeder or owner has dominated the Equus bash to the extent Drakenstein did in 2022/23.
2022/23 Equus Awards
Horse of the Year
Princess Calla
Special award (groom)
Mzwandile Julias Siqila
Two-year-old Male (Distance Immaterial)
Sandringham Summit
Two-year-old Female (Distance Immaterial)
Mrs Geriatrix
Three-year-old Male (Distance Immaterial)
Charles Dickens
Three-year-old Female (Distance Immaterial)
Bless My Stars
Older Male (Distance Immaterial)
Trip Of Fortune
Older Female (Distance Immaterial)
Princess Calla
Sprinter (1000-1200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Isivunguvungu
Miler (1400-1600 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Charles Dickens
Middle Distance Horse (1800-2200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Winchester Mansion
Stayer (2400 Metres upwards, Age/gender Immaterial)
Future Pearl
Human Categories
Apprentice: Rachel Venniker
Jockey: Keagan de Melo
Trainer: Justin Snaith
Owner: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs G A Rupert)
Breeder Awards
Broodmare: Demanding Lady
Stallion: Gimmethegreenlight
Breeder: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs G A Rupert)
Stallion: Trippi
Breeder: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs G A Rupert)
Media Awards
Print: Gary Lemke – Expectations, Reality and Greatness
Broadcast: Rouvaun Smit – L’Ormarins King’s Plate Race Day
Still Photography – Chase Liebenberg – Great Expectations
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android