Horses

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Jack Milner

2 minute read

3 Jan 2024

09:12 am

Racing tip: Chance to Shoot The Rapids in KZN

He will be having his third race today at the same course, but this time on the Polytrack.

Horse racing

Here’s what you need to know to prepare you for race day. Picture: Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images

Frank Robinson has some decent three-year-olds in his yard and Shoot The Rapids could add to that list.

The son of Erupt has only raced twice, finishing second on debut behind Flag Man over 1600m and then romping to a 5.20-length victory over Iron Monger in his first try over 2200m. Both runs were on the turf at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

He will be having his third race today at the same course, but this time on the Polytrack. Shoot The Rapids is carded to line up in Race 6, a MR 75 Handicap over 2000m.

ALSO READ: Warren Kennedy has become the Wizard of Waz

It is quite rare for a horse to win by more than five lengths at Greyville due to the short home straight so that maiden victory does stand out. In addition, he was reported to be over-racing which makes that quality success even more impressive.

Of course, he does try the Polytrack for the first time but Robinson, is sure to have worked him on the surface so should have some idea of how his charge will run.

On a day when the cards look quite tricky, Shoot The Rapids could be a banker in all bets.

Serino Moodley rode him to victory last time and he will be back on board this time. They will jump from barrier No 6.

NOW READ: Alesia’s Love to follow up on Maiden Plate win

Read more on these topics

Horse News horse racing horse racing news horses

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe