Racing tip: Chance to Shoot The Rapids in KZN

He will be having his third race today at the same course, but this time on the Polytrack.

Frank Robinson has some decent three-year-olds in his yard and Shoot The Rapids could add to that list.

The son of Erupt has only raced twice, finishing second on debut behind Flag Man over 1600m and then romping to a 5.20-length victory over Iron Monger in his first try over 2200m. Both runs were on the turf at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

He will be having his third race today at the same course, but this time on the Polytrack. Shoot The Rapids is carded to line up in Race 6, a MR 75 Handicap over 2000m.

It is quite rare for a horse to win by more than five lengths at Greyville due to the short home straight so that maiden victory does stand out. In addition, he was reported to be over-racing which makes that quality success even more impressive.

Of course, he does try the Polytrack for the first time but Robinson, is sure to have worked him on the surface so should have some idea of how his charge will run.

On a day when the cards look quite tricky, Shoot The Rapids could be a banker in all bets.

Serino Moodley rode him to victory last time and he will be back on board this time. They will jump from barrier No 6.

