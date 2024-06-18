Horses

By Jack Milner

18 Jun 2024

Racing tip: Follow Aldo and Candice in the Cape

The best bet on the card comes up in Race 4 where Richard Fourie rides Song To The Moon for trainer Justin Snaith.

The combination of Candice Bass- Robinson and Aldo Domeyer can get bettors off to a winning start in the first two races at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth today.

Domeyer was encouraged by the performance of two-year-old filly Roccapina when finishing a close-up second aboard the Bass-Robinson inmate on debut over 1000m last month.

He unsurprisingly continues his association with this promising daughter of exciting freshman sire One World in Race 1 over the same course and distance as that eye-catching 26 May introduction.

With natural improvement expected and given the benefit of that experience, it should pay to follow the progress of wellbred Roccapina, who is a half-sister to Grade 2 and Grade 3-placed four-year-old Gimme’s Lassie, as well as Grade 2-winner Cala Muretta – both of those fillies being daughters of champion sire Gimmethegreenlight.

Another promising, well-bred youngster from the Bass-Robinson stable is two-year- old What A Winter gelding Summer Snow, whose dam Juxtapose (by Judpot) won at Grade 1 and Grade 2 level during a three-year-old campaign which included two third-placed finishes in Grade 3 races.

Summer Snow, with the benefit of a pleasing introductory outing against winners, has progressed in subsequent starts and ought to open his account in Race 2 over 1000m if continuing his momentum.

He improved to finish fourth over 1200m in his second start before confirming that progress with an encouraging staying-on second over 1000m in his third outing four weeks ago.

A return to the same track and trip in Leg 1 of the day’s BiPot, coupled with the likelihood of further improvement, should land Bass-Robinson and Domeyer back in the winners’ enclosure.

So, including those jockey-trainer representatives in an opening (Race 1 and 2) TAB Double should maximise potential winnings.

However, best bet on the card comes up in Race 4 where Richard Fourie rides Song To The Moon for trainer Justin Snaith.

The What A Winter three-year-old has seemingly benefited from having been gelded in mid-March, judged on the evidence of his two improved performances – the latest a fast-finishing second over 1400m, the same course and distance over which he reappears for his peak outing in Race 4, Leg 1 of the Pick 6.

