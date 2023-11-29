Racing tips: Battleground is drawn at Turffontein

Battleground has won three of his 13 races and placed on six other occasions.

Battleground has good staying form and looks hard to beat in Race 6 over 2850m at Turffontein tomorrow. Picture: JC Photographics

There is no racing on the Highveld this weekend but there is a great meeting on the Standside track at Turffontein tomorrow, where there appear to be some decent bets.

Perhaps the best of these comes up in Race 6, a MR 89 Handicap over 2850m where trainer Lucky Houdalakis sends out Battleground.

This four-year-old Futura gelding has raced against some of the best stayers in the land, and on form has a number of runners he faces on this occasion well held.

He has won three of his 13 races and placed on six other occasions and this race looks an ideal opportunity for him to extend his winning record.

He does try 2850m for the first time, but he has won over 2600m on the Inside track and Battleground gives the impression he could be even better the further he goes.

Houdalakis has another runner in the field in filly Namaqua Blossom and while she too has won over 2600m, she does like to race up with the pace and could be there to ensure an honest gallop in this eight-horse field.

The one concern with Battleground is that he does throw in the odd indifferent performance every now and again but hopefully this will not be one of them.

Craig Zackey takes the ride.

Race 7 is a Graduation Plate over 1160m, and it sees the return of Garlandsofgreenery who ran out a most impressive winner of her debut run. Sean Tarry’s charge was well supported on that occasion over this course and distance.

The three-year-old daughter of Gimmethegreenlight will be tested even further on this occasion as she will be taking on the colts but she does get a sex allowance and that sees her come in with just 53.5kg on her back.

Piere Strydom rode her to victory last time but he cannot make the weight and Tarry has engaged Calvin Habib to ride Garlandsofgreenery this time.

Her biggest threat could come from another three-year-old filly in Cullinan Blue, although Brett Crawford’s charge has not raced since running in the Allan Robertson Championships at Hollywoodbets Scottsville in June.

However, the comment from the stable is that she is working well, and improvement is expected.

The best weighted runner is Mike de Kock-trained Red Hot Rose who must be included in all bets although she too has not raced since June.

