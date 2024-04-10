Racing tips: Golden bet for bettors at Greyville

Karoo Gold has the strongest form in the field,

Occasionally one finds a contender where everything points to it being a really good bet.

That is the case with Candice Dawson-trained Karoo Gold who lines up in a Maiden Plate over 1700m on the Polytrack at Hollywoodbets Greyville today.

The three-year-old son of Ideal World has the strongest form in the field, he comes into the race as the best-weighted runner by at least 3.5kg, he has a jockey up in Serino Moodley who rode him last time and is in top form.

Last time he did everything but win. Karoo Gold would probably not even be lining up in this race had he not been bumped at the start and more importantly not brushed the rail in his last start.

He probably would have won that event over 1800m on the Standside track at Turffontein if not for those incidents.

He only went down by lost the race at Turffontein by 0.25 lengths to To The Rescue, after setting a good pace.

The winner went on to run a close-up fifth behind highly regarded Marauding Horde in his next start while Volte Face, who was beaten 13.25 lengths in that race, went on to win his next start.

That was the second successive time Karoo Gold had finished runner-up as in his previous outing he was beaten 1.25 lengths by Atarime.

That runner went on to finish third behind Marauding Horde in the Listed Betway Hawwaam Stakes over 2000m an then went on to contest the Grade 1 TAB SA Derby last Saturday.

The one unknown factor if the Polytrack, however, his running style gives one the impression it will be right up his alley.

In addition, only the wellbacked 11-10 favourite managed to get to him while the thirdplaced runner finished another 4.25 lengths back