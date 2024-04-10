Viva Goodman at Vaal

FORM: Viva De Janeiro stands out at work riders’ meeting

Viva De Janeiro in Race 7 stands out as the best bet on tomorrow’s work riders’ meeting at the Vaal. Picture: JC Photographics

The work riders get the opportunity to show off their skills at the Vaal tomorrow.

The eight-race card is made up of a Classified Stakes over 1000m, a MR 68 Handicap over 1600m and six Maiden Plates.

However, while one might throw up one’s arms in frustration, one needs to be reminded that Maiden Plates are at fixed weights and more often than not the best weighted runner wins.

Handicaps are usually the bigger concern, especially lower-level ones, as they can be extremely tricky. Nevertheless, in this case that event, Race 7, could provide the best banker on the card in Viva De Janeiro.

This Fanie Bronkhorst-trained runner stands out after his runaway victory last time out.

Last time out the four-year-old Oratorio gelding hit top form, finding plenty of betting support and then running out a facile 4.75-length winner over Green Sceptre.

He did pick up an eight-point (4kg) penalty for that victory but he still looks good enough to beat a field of this nature.

That race was over 1600m at this track but there will a difference this time as that race was up the Vaal straight, but on this occasion, it will be raced around the turn.

Viva De Janeiro is drawn slightly wide in barrier No 7 but that should not be too much of a concern as there are only nine runners in the field and there is also a long home straight.

Goodman Dadamasi is one of the best work riders around and he has picked up the ride. Bronkhorst will also be hoping to pick up Race 4, which is the Classified Stakes over 1000m.

He sends out five-year-old Red Carpet Girl who easily won her last race over 1160m at Turffontein. This five-year-old Pomodoro mare caught the eye with that 3.50-length victory and if she can repeat that performance, she is in with one heck of a chance.

That race was in open company so there is no issue about taking on the boys again, and she does come into this race with a very tidy 52.5kg on her back.

She will be ridden by Vusunzi Sithetho.

However, the one concern is that although she is a winner of three races, Red Carpet Girl has yet to win over 1000m.

With that in mind there could be value in going for Brett Webbertrained Nkandla Gold, who was a runaway 5.25 length victor over this course and distance last time out.

It was a Work Riders Maiden Plate but the three-year-old Linngari gelding was ridden by Anathi Feni who will be aboard again this time.