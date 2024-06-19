Richard Fourie to end Greyville meeting with pride

Muscutt appears to have found the right race for her and should finally crack the ice.

Bettors are not faced with an easy card at Hollywoodbets Greyville today but once again Richard Fourie has a fistful of great rides, and he should lead the way.

He could also provide punters with the “getting-out-stakes” winner as his best ride on the eight-race card on the Polytrack looks to be Shanta’s Pride in Race 8, a MR 88 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1200m.

The Peter Muscutt-trained filly has been ultra-consistent of late but has just been unable to find a path to the No 1 box.

The daughter of William Longsword has had a similar problem on the Polytrack having raced three times at the course for three runner-up spots.

ALSO READ: Weights unveiled for Durban July

This time, however, Muscutt appears to have found the right race for her and from No 3 draw, should finally crack the ice.

It is also worth noting that she is a two time winner and Fourie was on her back for both those victories.

Another who looks to be coming back to his best is Porfirio who runs in a decimated field in Race 2, a MR 66 Handicap run over 1600m.

ALSO READ: Tarry and Snaith positioned for another close-run race to trainer title

It would be a very popular result as trainer Kom Naidoo could do with a winner as he hasn’t had the best of times since overcoming health issues.

Porfirio found strong finisher King’s Island (who runs in Race 4, a higher rated race) one better last time but most of the sevenrunner field he now meets look to have issues.

Kimball O’Hara has ability, but he was suddenly rested again last time and probably needs to get over unsoundness along with Attaboy who showed ability but has lost form since.

Craig Zackey was aboard Porfirio last time and he has been engaged once again.

They are drawn well enough in gate No 5. Race 3, a MR 82 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m, is one of the best races on the day.

ALSO READ: Dave & Richard – A Tale of Two Kings at Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge Day

It is quite competitive but form horses such as Imperious Destiny, Spring Kiss, Grandi Orecchie and Wonderful could be too strong and may dominate the finish.

A good race to include all in boxed Swingers and Trifectas.