Sandringham to reach the Dingaans summit

Top colt looks a stand-out banker in Carryover Pick 6

Whenever there is a carryover Pick 6, many pundits are looking for at least one banker on the card and Sandringham Summit looks the horse most likely to come to their rescue.

There is a R2 million carryover at Turffontein on Saturday and with the pool likely to reach R10 million there is lot to play for. The entire Pick 6 is made up of feature races with the Betway Summer Cup (Race 7) at the centre of it all.

Sandringham Summit was named the Equus Champion Two-Year-Old Colt at the end of last season and his comeback run in the Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes over 1400m at Turffontein last month gave enough of an indication that he will take some beating in Race 6, the Grade 2 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans over 1600m.

Returning from a three-month layoff and having to give 1kg to Main Defender, who already had his warm-up run, the two went toe-to-toe for the final 400m, with the David Nieuwenhuizen-trained son of Gimmethegreenlight only succumbing in the final stride.

According to jockey Calvin Habib, Sandringham Summit was slightly distracted as they came alongside the advertising boards on the side of the track. However, with that run under his belt Sandringham Summit looks impossible to impose in the Dingaans, especially over the extra 200m.

He meets all of his opposition at level weights and that puts him at least 4.5kg better handicapped than any of his rivals. Gavin Lerena will take the ride on this occasion.

Of course, there are some bettors who feel that if one is to get a decent payout in the Pick 6 one needs to beat the obvious banker and they will be looking to the likes of Purple Pitcher, Gimmeanotherchance and the two Frank Robinson runners, Sovereign State and Mexican Pete.

Another possible banker is Main Defender, who will be dropping to a sprint in the Grade 3 New Turf Carriers Merchants over 1160m which is in Race 4, the opening leg of the Pick 6. Trainer Tony Peter explained that his charge had drawn very poorly in the Dingaans and because Main Defender does have a high cruising speed, this was the better option.

He has quite a battle on his hands, however, because a runner such as Dyce has outstanding form in sprints and can produce an electrifying finish. Also, it might be wise not to leave top weight Dave The King out of your bets. While he will be coming back in trip, this Global View colt also shows remarkable speed in his races and has finished behind some of the best horses in the land, such as Charles Dickens and See It Again.

It is also worth noting that he has won three races – all of them over 1200m. Mike de Kock’s charge might be carrying 62kg and will have to give weight to all his opposition, but he does have Piere Strydom in the irons and he is a master at riding a top horse in this kind of race.

De Kock could also have an excellent chance of winning the Grade 3 Betway Fillies Mile over 1600m as he saddles three top fillies in White Pearl, Platina Princess and Gimme A Nother. Preference is for the latter as she might lack experience, but she has won in handicap company and does look special.

The main threat has to be Egyptian Mau who beat White Pearl last time over 1400m at level weights but is now 1kg worse off.