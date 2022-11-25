Dark horses looking to shine at Summer Cup

Jack Milner

With a carryover of R200,000 to Quartet on Saturday’s R2.5-milion Betway Summer Cup, and a likely pool of R1 million, many people will be looking to a decent outsider to make that bet pay really well.

There are a couple of horses trading at big prices whose trainers believe could fill that role and they are Super Silvano and Raiseahallelujah.

James Crawford, assistant trainer to his father Brett, says bettors should not ignore the chances of Super Silvano who is trading at 66-1.

“I think Super Silvano is the dark horse in the race,” Crawford said on Wednesday.

“He has a lot of ability and is a horse a lot of people have overlooked. He has run behind some very good horses, some who have made big statements in South African racing.”

Super Silvano has certainly run against some decent horses, finishing third to Golden Ducat in the Grade 1 Cape Derby and then a 2.35-length fourth behind the same horse in the Grade 2 Premier Trophy, both at Kenilworth.

He also ran a 0.75-lengths second behind Katak in the Grade 3 Legal Stakes and that winner is

now racing in Singapore where he is winning Graded races.

Raiseahallelujah, meanwhile, is trading at 80-1 and since joining trainer Candice Dawson last year he has run 12 times for five wins, five seconds, and two unplaced runs.

Four of those wins have been over 2000m and Dawson believes the Querari gelding could be

better than his merit rating of 99.

‘Just enough’

“He just does enough to win,” said Dawson. “It looks as if he not going to get there and then suddenly he does. He’s a real fighter.”

In fact, all those five wins were accomplished in 0.50 lengths or less.

Kabelo Matsunyane will ride Super Silvano while Raymond Danielson is aboard Raiseahallelujah.