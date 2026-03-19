Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes

Government said a comprehensive plan is in place to manage 'potential supply risks'.

As South Africans brace for a looming petrol price hike and possible fuel shortages, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DPMRE) insists the country’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, despite extreme volatility in global energy markets triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The United States and Israel’s war in Iran has ignited global panic, with the conflict expected to severely impact fuel prices and supply.

The war is already disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

‘Supply risks’

Department spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko said Government is actively coordinating with industry stakeholders to secure crude oil and refined petroleum products from a diversified range of sources.

Ntsoko confirmed a comprehensive plan is in place to manage “potential supply risks.”

“Fuel consignments scheduled for March and early April 2026 were secured prior to the recent escalation in global tensions. These deliveries have commenced and are expected to adequately sustain national supply over the coming weeks.”

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Price hikes

Ntsoko added that Government has taken note of mounting concerns about international oil markets, which have placed immense pressure on fuel prices.

Crude oil prices have surged beyond USD 100 per barrel, driven by supply disruptions and heightened uncertainty affecting critical global shipping routes.

“As a net importer of petroleum products, South Africa remains inherently exposed to these external dynamics. Sustained increases in international oil prices, coupled with exchange rate fluctuations, are expected to translate into higher domestic fuel prices in the months ahead,” Ntsoko said.

“The Department emphasises the critical importance of pricing transparency across the fuel value chain, particularly in respect of unregulated products such as jet fuel. Industry stakeholders are expected to ensure that pricing practices are fair, justifiable, and fully compliant with applicable competition and consumer protection laws.”

What you may pay

According to the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) mid-March data, petrol and diesel prices are showing massive under-recoveries due to the ongoing war in Iran.

The CEF data show that 93-octane petrol has an under-recovery of 387, while 95-octane petrol has an under-recovery of 427.

Motorists using diesel-powered vehicles face an even steeper hike.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) has an under-recovery of 715, while diesel with (0.005% sulphur) is at 704.

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Forecast

If these forecasts remain unchanged, motorists will have to bear the pain of massive hikes on 1 April 2026.

Petrol 93: Increase of R3.87 cents per litre

Petrol 95: Increase of R4.27 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05%: Increase of R7.04 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005%: Increase of R7.15 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: Increase of R8.19 cents per litre

Regional obligations

Ntsoko said the government continues to engage closely with industry stakeholders to monitor supply levels, assess emerging risks, and coordinate timely interventions.

“While the short-term outlook remains stable, Government is actively advancing measures to strengthen long-term energy security. These interventions include the diversification of fuel import sources, the enhancement of strategic storage capacity, and the acceleration of key infrastructure investments.”

Ntsoko stressed that South Africa will continue to honour its regional supply obligations, while ensuring that the security of domestic fuel supply remains paramount.

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