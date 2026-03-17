Justin Snaith lines up a strong team for Turffontein

Champion trainer has three horses lined up for Champions Day.

What defines most champions is their enthusiasm for the cause – and racing’s pre-eminent trainer Justin Snaith is a good example.

The maestro’s first go at the Highveld Championships season didn’t quite work out as planned, but he hasn’t given up and slunk back to the comfort of Cape Town. Not a bit of it.

He has nominated a powerful team of three horses for Champions Day at Turffontein on 4 April.

Cape Town Met champion See It Again spearheads the Snaith challenge in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m – hoping to go one better than his runner-up finish in the recent Horse Chestnut Stakes at the Joburg track, when he ran on stoutly after finding himself out of his ground from a wide draw.

Stable back-up comes in the form of Okavango, who was fourth in the 2026 Met and popped up unexpectedly to win the King’s Cup at Scottsville at the weekend – in what Snaith admitted was a prep race for his Joburg jaunt. The trainer describes this fellow as “a real fighter” with the gumption to do well at Turffontein.

The travelling companion for these two combatants is none other than Double Grand Slam, arguably the best female galloper in South Africa, who will start as a hot favourite for the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes on the Champs Day card.

Already a triple Grade 1 winner, Gary Player-owned Double Grand Slam really has little left to prove – other than to travel north to demonstrate her trainer’s Viking raider instincts.

Other out-of-towners contemplating trying their luck in the City of Gold include Candice Bass and Greg Ennion from Cape Town, Dean Smith and Alan Greeff from Gqberha and a handful of conditioners from KwaZulu-Natal.

Champions Day declarations are due on Wednesday 25 March after which fields will be finalised and Grade 1 race draws made at a special event still to be announced.

ENTRIES

[name, (age&sex), weight, MR, equip., trainer; draws for Grade 1 races still to be made]:

WORLD POOL PREMIER’S CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE (Grade 1) 2000m, R2m, WFA

See It Again (6G) 60 130 A Justin Snaith

Atticus Finch (6G) 60 127 BAT Alec Laird

Fire Attack (4C) 60 124 A Alec Laird

Royal Victory (6G) 60 124 BA Weichong Marwing

Okavango (4G) 60 123 A Justin Snaith

The Equator (IRE) (5H) 60 117 BAT Tony Peter

The Ultimate King (4G) 60 117 A Tony Peter

Madison Valley (5G) 60 116 BA Nathan Kotzen

Jimmy Don (6G) 60 114 AT Joe Soma

Olivia’s Way (4F) 57.5 114 CA Roy Magner

Grand Empire (3G) 56.5 120 AT Sean Tarry

Trust (3C) 56.5 119 A Candice / Tammy Dawson

Copper Eagle (3G) 56.5 100 A Robyn Klaasen

TAB EMPRESS CLUB STAKES (Grade 1) 1600m, R1m, F&M WFA

Double Grand Slam (5M) 60 122 A Justin Snaith

Almond Sea (4F) 60 119 A Tony Peter

Rainbow Lorikeet (5M) 60 115 A Candice Bass

Callmegetrix (5M) 60 113 BAT Sean Tarry

Rodeo Drive (4F) 60 113 A Sean Tarry

Minogue (5M) 60 112 A Candice / Tammy Dawson

Kisshoten (5M) 60 107 A Tony Peter

Famous Lady (4F) 60 103 HAT David Nieuwenhuizen

Past Is Prologue (4F) 60 81 A Gareth van Zyl

Golden Palm (3F) 57.5 115 A Alan Greeff

Scarlett Heart (3F) 57.5 108 BA Fanie Bronkhorst

TAB COMPUTAFORM SPRINT (Grade 1), 1000m, R1m, WFA

Buffalo Storm Cody (4G) 60 132 A Tony Peter

Kingdundee (4G) 60 127 AT Dean Smith

William Robertson (7G) 60 124 JA Corne Spies

Truth (4G) 60 120 A Candice / Tammy Dawson

Taxi To The Moon (4G) 60 119 A Tony Peter

Ziyasha (5G) 60 117 T Clinton Binda

Future Variety (5G) 60 116 A Candice Bass

Luhamba Phambili (4G) 60 112 A Gareth van Zyl

Quantum Theory (6G) 60 112 CAT Sean Tarry

Arctic Wizard (4G) 60 110 BA Greg Ennion

Mover And Shaker (6G) 60 109 A Fabian Habib

Chocolate Soldier (4G) 60 108 JA e Corne Spies

Winds Of Change (4G) 60 102 A Mike Azzie

Constellation (3C) 58 114 AT Mike / Mathew de Kock

Chapbook (3C) 58 106 B T Clinton Binda

Almond Sea (4F) 57.5 119 A Tony Peter

Mia Moo (5M) 57.5 119 A Sean Tarry

Whistle The Tune (4F) 57.5 116 CA Candice / Tammy Dawson

Rodeo Drive (4F) 57.5 113 A Sean Tarry

Green Diamond (3F) 55.5 111 AT Sean Tarry

WILGERBOSDRIFT BRIDGET OPPENHEIMER SA OAKS (Grade 2) 2450m, R750,000, 3YO fillies – 3rd leg Triple Tiara

13 Hazy Dazy (3F) 60 117 HA Corne Spies

7 Golden Palm (3F) 60 115 A Alan Greeff

4 Charge It (3F) 60 113 A Alyson Wright

3 Daisy Jones (3F) 60 108 AT Mike Azzie

5 Littlemissmillion (3F) 60 107 A Tyrone Zackey

2 Drumnadrochit (3F) 60 105 BA Mike / Mathew de Kock

6 Curious Girl (3F) 60 92 A Mike / Mathew de Kock

14 Ethical (3F) 60 85 A Candice / Tammy Dawson

11 Amazon Queen (3F) 60 81 BA Mano Pandaram

12 Alta Capitana (3F) 60 80 BA Sean Tarry

8 Top Shelf Teddy (3F) 60 80 HAT Sean Tarry

10 Shadowline (3F) 60 78 A Stuart Pettigrew

9 Stampede Ahead (3F) 60 76 AT Adam Azzie

1 Clouds Clearing (3F) 60 74 HAT W O Marwing/W H Marwing

TAB SA DERBY (Grade 2), 2450m, R1.25m, 3YO

0 $Ethical (3F) 0 85 A Candice / Tammy Dawson

13 Radio Star (3G) 60 107 A Mike Azzie

9 Tommy Shelby (3C) 60 101 Ha Fabian Habib

15 Copper Eagle (3G) 60 100 A Robyn Klaasen

14 Salani Kahle (3C) 60 97 A Gareth van Zyl

5 Texas Missile (3C) 60 94 A Alec Laird

6 Titans Of War (3G) 60 91 A Roy Magner

4 Bellerophon (3G) 60 89 A Fabian Habib

16 Master Spy (3G) 60 88 A Sean Tarry

2 Sword Speed (3G) 60 87 A Alyson Wright

10 Diogenes (3G) 60 86 A Weichong Marwing

7 Culturati (3G) 60 85 A Grant Maroun

8 World Of Royalty (3G) 60 78 A Weichong Marwing

11 Reign On Impact (3G) 60 74 A Frikkie Greyling

12 Charge It (3F) 57.5 113 A Alyson Wright

1 Drumnadrochit (3F) 57.5 105 BA Mike / Mathew de Kock

3 Curious Girl (3F) 57.5 92 A Mike / Mathew de Kock