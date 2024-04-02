Team Snaith throws down KZN gauntlet

Four wins in two days have shown the Cape Town raiders mean business.

Justin Snaith has barged his way onto the stage of the KwaZulu-Natal winter season before it has even begun.

The Cape-based trainer notched up four wins at Greyville and Scottsville over the Easter weekend and banished any illusion that his KZN raiding string might not be as strong as usual.

It was a statement of the obvious when jockey Richard Fourie – who partnered three of the four Snaith Racing winners – urged the punting public “never to leave their horses out of anything” over the next few months.

‘Better and better’

“They are just going to get better and better the longer they are here,” Fourie said in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Though he’s no longer formally tied to the Snaith yard, Fourie is likely to play a sizeable role in the outfit’s assault on the East Coast riches – as he himself chases the 334-wins record in the national jockey championship.

The ace registered nine victories in three centres over the four-day holiday. Two of those were aboard three-year-old sons of Vercingetorix, Lightning Glow and Get Impressed, neither of whom were considered to be in the top rank of the Snaith string until their sterling performances at Scottsville.

Skew bridle

The former was particularly impressive in powering home over a tough 1950m trip despite losing his bit on the first bend. Fourie explained that Lightning Glow had raced only on the left-hand turns of the Cape and an unexpected right-hand reins tug pulled the bridle skew. The champ-in-waiting showed his riding prowess by quickly sorting out the equipment at full gallop.

Snaith’s KZN assistant Gokhan Terzi described the incident as “a hair-raising moment” but was full of praise for the maturing gelding. Presenter Warren Lenferna underlined the sentiment, calling the youngster “a lovely individual” that punters should keep an eye on.

The KZN season only officially gets started in a month’s time – with the Drill Hall Stakes and the WSB Guineas. By then, Snaith Racing will be well ensconced.