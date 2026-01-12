Tradition, heritage and good breeding at the LKP

US racing boss is impressed.

Politicians mindlessly let traditional ties between South Africa and the US get ripped up – and even chuck a Molotov cocktail or two into the mix – but horse racing people do the opposite.

This is what Drew Fleming, president of the US’s esteemed Breeders’ Cup organisation, said on Saturday after the 2026 running of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate at Kenilworth: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be here on behalf of the Breeders’ Cup, our owners and nominators from across the globe.

“What is happening in Cape Town and South Africa right now is just a tremendous success … we could not be more proud to have this included as part of our International Challenge Series. We’d specifically like to thank Gaynor Rupert for her vision for this … what we look for is pretty simple: the best places, the best races and the best horses – and that’s THIS!”

Fleming handed over the “Win and You’re In” invitation for King’s Plate victor The Real Prince to run in the prestigious Breeders’ Cup race meeting in the US later this year.

Certain presidents might be blushing to see such flourishing of good relationships and cooperation to further the common good.

The US link to the LKP has been in existence for quite a few years now, even though the race itself has Victorian British royalty origins. Indeed, weighty history and rich heritage were much to the fore at the 265th renewal on Saturday – including racegoers turned out in traditional blue and white.

Some in that throng were stylish-looking eminences though not all of them had good breeding – unlike the day’s hero, The Real Prince, whose trainer Dean Kannemeyer kept emphasising “has the blood” for success.

Kannemeyer lavished particular praise on the winner’s mother, Equus Champion Broodmare Real Princess (by Trippi): “What a mare! A wonderful mare!”

Asked what made The Real Prince – who also won the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July – such a special racehorse, Kannemeyer replied “A wonderful pedigree”, adding that “the blood comes through” in a tight finish like Saturday’s, in which his 25-2 chance edged out Vaughan Marshall-trained 50-1 outsider Questioning by 0.05 lengths.

Winning jockey Craig Zackey was more complementary about The Real Prince himself, describing him as “a small horse with a big heart” and “the best miler in the country”.