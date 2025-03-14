Promising ‘K9’ gets chance to shine in lightweight division

The fight tops the bill on the Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) offering at the Galleria Events Arena in Sandton, Kevin Lerena’s first venture as a promoter

Promoter Kevin Lerena and boxer Kaine Fourie speak to the media ahead of Saturday’s big fight event in Sandton. Picture: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

The highly promising South African lightweight Kaine “K9” Fourie takes another step up in his career on Saturday night with his first slated 10-rounder against the rugged Zambian Simon Ngoma.

In what can only be described as a fitting headliner to the eight-bout card dubbed “Storm”, the scheduled 10-rounder tops the bill on the Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) offering at the Galleria Events Arena in Sandton, Kevin Lerena’s first venture as a promoter.

Notwithstanding the promotional wars clamoring for a place in what is a pretty small market, Lerena has seized upon the opportunity to create promotional synergy.

Fourie, managed by Colin Nathan’s No Doubt Management and trainer Gert Strydom, has predominantly featured on Boxing5 shows of late at the Booysens Boxing Club.

“This is potentially how you will make the biggest and best fights happen — putting opposing forces together to create massive events. I hope I can change that stigma and start getting everyone to work together,” said Lerena.

Ngoma yet to be knocked out

Fourie (9 wins, 2 draws – 7 knockouts) won his last outing in November against the Ghanaian Wasiru Mohammed by way of a fourth-round technical knockout after controversially being decked after the bell had sounded to end the second round and would probably like to chalk up some rounds.

Although trainer Strydom has very little footage on Ngoma (8 wins, 2 losses – 4 kos), pundits say he is a come-forward fighter who has yet to be knocked out in his 10-fight career (8 wins, 2 losses).

Fourie is a tall, rangy lightweight with venom in both hands and boxes from behind an educated jab, but is prone to the odd defensive flaw.

Trained by the renowned Strydom, his conditioning is superb.

In another potentially exciting fight, former MMA switch-hitter Boyd Allen (7-1-1-4 kos), faces South Africa-based Malawian journeyman Dennis Mwale (10-7-4kos) in a slated eight-rounder.

A possible crowd-pleaser should be the women’s junior lightweight contest between the unbeaten Bernice “Badger” Ferreira (6-0-3 kos) against the highly experienced Bukiwe Nonina (20-4-2-4 kos), listed for six two-minute rounds.