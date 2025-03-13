Lerena steps into promoter’s role, but far from done with fighting

'This gives me some additional purpose for life after boxing, for when that time comes and there is something else for me to do.'

WBC bridgerweight world boxing champion Kevin Lerena is stepping into the promotional space this week while still active as a fighter and has made it abundantly clear that this should in no way indicate that his retirement from the ring is imminent.

The popular 32-year-old southpaw is the face of the newest promotional consortium on the block, Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP), with their primary objective being to identify, support and promote up-and-coming fighters.

ABP are staging their maiden tournament slugged “Storm” at the Galleria Events Arena in Sandton on Saturday night, an exciting eight-fight card headed up by IBF Continental lightweight champion Kaine “K9” Fourie.

If the attendance at this week’s pre-fight function and the slick, professional organisation of the event is anything of a gauge, then ABP look set to pack a heavy punch on the local boxing scene.

Life after boxing

The much spoken about Fourie (9 wins, 2 draws – 7 knockouts), co-managed by No Doubt Management and astute trainer Gert Strydom, will engage the Zambian Simon “Hitman” Ngoma (8 wins, 2 losses – 4 kos) in a fight slated for 10 rounds (live on SuperSport 209).

If anyone, Lerena has always been acutely aware of how one punch can end a career and has steadfastly maintained how important it is to ensure there is life after boxing.

For now, Lerena remains focused primarily on his own boxing career and his transition into a fully-fledged promotional role is likely to be a gradual one, much like the legendary Oscar de la Hoya, front man for the esteemed Golden Boy Promotions.

“As of now, I am an Ambassador of Aquila Boxing, but still actively involved in my career. This gives me some additional purpose for life after boxing, for when that time comes and there is something else for me to do,” Lerena pointed out in reference to his latest venture.

Lerena (30-3 – 14 kos), the third South African to win a prestigious WBC belt, is set to defend his bridgerweight strap against the 37-year-old Ukranian Serhiy Radchenko (11-7-5 kos) at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on 1 May under the banner of another new player in the game, Dewald Mostert’s Legacy Boxing Promotions.

‘Platform to give fighters and opportunity’

Clearly he faces a delicate balancing act between business in and out of the ring. “I must be honest, right now I am 100% focused on getting ready for my May 1 fight and am in training. Once the initial ABP show is out of the way, then I have seven weeks to focus intensely on training and everything else will take a back seat.

“I am fortunate to have many people around me at various levels of expertise looking after the business side of things so that I can focus on my boxing, so when I call it a day, everything is in place,” explained Lerena.

“I also owe a massive thanks to all the sponsors who have walked the journey with me and appreciated my business acumen as a fighter and now as another horse in the promotions race, another platform to give fighters an opportunity.”