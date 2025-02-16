Landie Greyling stuns herself by winning SA marathon title

Greyling is better known as an ultra-distance trail runner.

When she woke up on Sunday morning, Landie Greyling was more concerned about qualifying for the Two Oceans and Comrades ultra-marathons than anything else.

She had no idea that a few hours later she would step on the podium as the new national marathon champion.

And she wasn’t the only one who was surprised, with Greyling having been largely ignored in the pre-race media predictions.

It’s not that she’s a slouch – Greyling finished 16th in the Comrades Marathon last year – but she is better known for her performances in ultra-distance trail races, as a former winner of the Ultra Trail Cape Town and Cape Town Marathon Trail races.

Stamina and endurance

On Sunday, however, she took advantage of a relatively weak field and very windy conditions, using her stamina and endurance to outclass her opposition to win the national title.

Greyling didn’t even win the race, with the national championships being incorporated in the Balwin Sport Peninsula Marathon.

Jenna Challenor secured victory in the open race, but she wasn’t competing in provincial colours and was not eligible for a medal in the SA Championships.

Instead, Greyling (who finished third overall) was crowned SA champion after crossing the finish line nearly four minutes behind Challenor in 2:55:01.

‘I never thought I would win’

Greyling admitted afterwards she was as surprised as anyone else to have taken the top step on the podium.

“I was running according to a target time and I just wanted to give it my best shot,” Greyling said.

“This was quite an important race for me, trying to qualify for the Two Oceans and the Comrades, but I’m very surprised.

“I never thought I would be the SA champion, but I’m happy with the result.”

In the men’s race, national 10km champion Bennet Seloyi added the SA 42km title to his growing list of achievements, triumphing in 2:20:12.

He held off a strong challenge from Sinethemba Tshangase, who grabbed the silver medal in 2:20:25, finishing just 13 seconds off the pace.