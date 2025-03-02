Running with the Big Five — Marakele Marathon is an adventure [PICS]

Breathing in the fresh, clean air with just bush and a few wild animals close by is a wonderful experience.

South African National Parks rangers keep watch as runners take part in the Marakele Marathon, on 1 March 2025, in the Marakele National Park, in Limpopo. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

One of the world’s most unique marathons attracted thousands of runners as the 16th Marakele Marathon took place just outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo on Saturday.

The run through the Marakele National Park is unique because lurking not too far away from the athletes are lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard and rhino – the Big Five.

The good news is there are armed park rangers stationed along the route, who ensure the safety of the runners, with a good number of them, the 42.2km athletes, going deep into the Waterberg Mountains.

Runners are seen at the start of the Marakele Marathon, which takes place inside the Big Five country of the Marakele National Park in Limpopo. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

While no major incidents have happened in the previous 15 editions of the race, on Saturday one of the rangers was forced to fire a warning shot to scare off an elephant that may have been curious about all the colourful people running in his or her territory and come just a little too close to the road.

But, as park manager Koketso Kotsoe said afterwards it is inevitable a few permanent residents of the park, that is all the animals, will be in the vicinity of the runners. On Saturday a few buffalo also got close to the athletes, but not close enough to raise any alarm.

Anyway, there’s always a helicopter flying overhead to keep an eye on any movement and to scare off the animals if they do decide to have a peek at what’s going on.

The day’s running adventure also includes a half marathon for those not silly enough to take on some very big climbs, while the 10km and 5km fun run athletes are also catered for.

Runners experience different terrain and “architecture” during the running of the annual Marakele Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

For someone like myself who runs mainly on tarred roads in the suburbs, and only rarely gets into the bush for some trail running, taking on the hard sandy roads inside a national park, with just bushveld around you, and not a car in sight, is truly special.

Also, the clean air is wonderful to breathe in and not even the fresh dung from elephants walking on the roads overnight is off putting.

It really is an adventure and thanks to the SANParks Honorary Rangers, from all over South Africa who run the aid stations along the route, the day is truly something special and unique.

This is elephant territory. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

For the record, rising running star and trail specialist Remaketse Lekaka, in just his fourth road marathon, won for the first time, in a time of 2:42:07.

“The race was nice and tough, but the weather was good. This was a good test for my body, for my next big event, the Magoebaskloof Ultra Trail in two weeks’ time.”

After the Magoebaskloof run, Lekaka will turn his attention to the Ultra Trail Drakensberg run of 65km. He says he has no immediate plans to take on the Comrades.

“No, I first have to get strong, I need to build my body,” he says, adding that at 25 he still has lots of time to take on the Ultimate Human Race.

Winner of the Powerade Marakele Marathon, Remaketse Lekaka, poses for a photograph with his medal and cheque. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Lesley Austin won the ladies marathon in a time of 3:37:19.

The men’s half marathon winner was Tshenolo Dickens in 1:17:29 with the top women’s runner, Chantelle Hawkins, coming home in 1:44:21.