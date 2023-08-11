Faf de Klerk comfortable as emergency flyhalf cover for World Cup

By Ross Roche

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is more than comfortable acting as flyhalf cover should a crisis strike the Boks during the 2023 World Cup in France.

At Tuesday’s squad announcement it was revealed that Handre Pollard had been left out of the group due to a persistent calf injury, leaving Manie Libbok as the only out and out flyhalf in the group, while Damian Willemse will provide cover for him.

Willie le Roux is also a flyhalf option should the need arise, while De Klerk has also featured in the position and trained their extensively last year when the Boks went through a similar injury crisis.

‘Won’t be difficult to slot in’

“Hopefully those boys (Pollard, Lukhanyo Am) can come back and get into the squad somehow. But I have played flyhalf before and trained there a lot. So I think the best preparation is just training, making sure I am aligned and know everything,” explained De Klerk.

“I have played in the system for many years, so it won’t be too difficult for me to slot in there (if needed). But it will be a challenge if I have to (play there). If it happens I will step up and hopefully perform well.”

With Pollard ruled out of the 2023 tournament (along with fellow 2019 World Cup winners Am and Lood de Jager), it has left the Boks without a trio of experienced stars going into the showpiece event.

However, De Klerk believes they have more than enough experience in the squad to get over those big blows.

“I think we are lucky enough to have a squad and a group with a lot of caps. We are close to 50 caps (per player) average in the squad. So there are a lot of leaders around the park. There are experienced heads and youngsters also stepping up as leaders,” said De Klerk.

“They will be missed, but there are also guys we believe that can step up and do the job in their place, so I think we are in a great space as a squad at the moment.”

Scrumhalf depth

De Klerk will also have to play the role of leader in his own department with fellow scrumhalves Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams going to their first World Cup.

Hendrikse has been in the Bok set-up since 2021 and has established himself as a big challenger to De Klerk’s starting berth, while Williams made his debut last year and has burst onto the scene in recent times, producing some superb cameos off the bench.

“My role doesn’t change much. Hopefully I can just share the experiences that I have been through. They are very accomplished players and it is only the big pressure situations that they probably haven’t dealt with yet,” explained De Klerk.

“So from my side I just need to do my job and play my role and if I have to help out somewhere I will do that.”