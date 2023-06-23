LISTEN: Currie Cup final special with Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi

By Sports Reporter

It’s the 2023 Currie Cup final and last year’s surprise winners, the Pumas, are back in it, looking to make it two in a row.

They’re up against the home team on Saturday in Bloemfontein, the Cheetahs, who’re chasing a seventh title.

It promises to be an enthralling match between two of this country’s most exciting and attacking outfits.

And this week, in Talking Point, host Trevor Cramer discusses the big final with Lions Currie Cup coach Mziwakhe Nkosi and Citizen rugby writer Ross Roche.

The panel also look back on the Lions’ Currie Cup season and Cramer and Roche pick their now popular Flop and Gold Star of the week.

