Currie Cup final will define our season, says Cheetahs’ Hawies Fourie

By Ross Roche

The Cheetahs are desperate to go all the way and win their first Currie Cup title since 2019 when they face the Pumas in the final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie admitted that if they weren’t able to lift the trophy that it would be a disappointing season, despite their efforts in reaching the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup and getting to the Currie Cup final.

Last year it was the Pumas that ended the Cheetahs‘ run in the competition, beating them in the semi-final on the way to their inaugural title, so it is set to be a thrilling matchup between the two teams once again.

“This is the last game of the Currie Cup. If we lose we will be disappointed with our season. So there is a lot to play for. There is a lot of pressure on both teams. They are the defending champions so there will be pressure on them to retain the cup,” explained Fourie.

“We will definitely give 100% to try and win it. We let ourselves down last year, but we have learnt our lessons and we are well prepared for this one.”

Good form

The hosts head into the final in good form having won their last three games on the trot, including two impressive wins over a URC laden Bulls team in Pretoria and in Bloemfontein.

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete admitted that their resurgence after a blip that saw them lose two games in a row and draw with the Griquas has been important in getting the team on the same page.

“For us it’s all been process driven. Especially after the Griquas (pool) game, it has been more about focusing on ourselves. From then on we knew what we wanted to do, how we wanted to do it and everyone was on the same page,” said Sekekete.

“Qualifying for the final was always our goal this season. Last year it was really disappointing when we didn’t make the final. So we learnt from that and carried that throughout this year and we have achieved what we wanted to so far. Now we have to go one step further.”