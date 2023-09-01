Sport September 1, 2023 | 10:26 am

Trevor Cramer

By Trevor Cramer

Senior sports sub-editor

1 Sep 2023

10:26 am

LISTEN: Need for speed and why all the fuss over 7-1?

By Trevor Cramer - Senior sports sub-editor

The countdown to the RWC 2023 is underway while Brad Binder continues his MotoGP title challenge.

Talking Point 1 September 2023

The countdown is in single digits already as we head towards the kick-off of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next week (8 September).

The Springboks, who open their account against Scotland on 10 September, are in camp this week on the Mediterranean island of Corsica before re-locating to Toulon.

And the Formula One roadshow moves to the traditional home of Ferrari, Monza, this week for the Italian Grand Prix as the rampant Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek a record-extending 10th successive victory.

In this week’s instalment of the weekly sports podcast Talking Point, host Trevor Cramer is joined by Head of Citizen Sport Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Citizen Motoring editor Jaco van der Merwe.

Jacques’ impeccable rugby knowledge is put to the test again and as always he attacks the issues at hand with aplomb, dissecting the significance of that massive 35-7 win over the All Blacks and prior to that, Wales…why all the fuss about the 7-1 Bok bench and that what sets that innovative genius called Rassie apart from other rugby gurus?

Speeding up a touch, motorsport expert Jaco looks at South African Brad Binder’s prospects for a MotoGP title and just how far has his KTM team come to narrow the gap on the dominant Ducatis and on four wheels, with Max Verstappen running away with the F1 title, he looks at some of the fascinating sub-plots whirling around the sport…and the Verstappen phenomenon…Driver or car?

Plus…after another eventful sporting week, find out who the panel’s FLOP and GOLD STAR recipients are.

