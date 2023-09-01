Reminder: All the Springboks’ RWC 2023 fixtures, kick-off times

Rugby September 1, 2023 | 3:57 pm

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 8 with a clash between France and New Zealand.

Springboks lined up

The defending world champions are in Pool B at the World Cup. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in a weeks’ time with the opening game between hosts, France, and three-time winners, New Zealand.

On Friday, 8 September at 9.15pm at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis the World Cup will get underway.

The defending champions, the Springboks, are first in action on Sunday, 10 September at 5.45pm in Marseille against Scotland.

The Boks are in Pool B alongside top-ranked Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Here are all the details of Boks’ pool games:

Sunday 10 September at 5.45pm: Scotland in Marseille

Sunday 17 September at 3pm: Romania in Bordeaux

Saturday 23 September at 9pm: Ireland in Saint-Denis (Paris)

Sunday 1 October at 9pm: Tonga in Marseille

All the fixtures of the opening weekend:

Friday 8 September at 9.15pm: France v New Zealand in Saint-Denis

Saturday 9 September at 1pm: Italy v Namibia in Saint-Etienne

Saturday 9 September at 3.30pm: Ireland v Romania in Bordeaux

Saturday 9 September at 6pm: Australia v Georgia in Saint-Denis

Saturday 9 September at 9pm: England v Argentina in Marseille

Sunday 10 September at 1pm: Japan v Chile in Toulouse

Sunday 10 September at 5.45pm: South Africa v Scotland in Marseille

Sunday 10 September at 9pm: Wales v Fiji in Bordeaux

Knockout fixtures

Saturday 14 October: quarter-finals at 5pm and 9pm

Sunday 15 October: quarter-finals at 5pm and 9pm

Friday 20 October: semi-final at 9pm

Saturday 21 October: semi-final at 9pm

Saturday 28 October: final at 9pm

Pools

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Romania, Tonga

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

