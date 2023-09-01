Reminder: All the Springboks’ RWC 2023 fixtures, kick-off times
The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 8 with a clash between France and New Zealand.
The defending world champions are in Pool B at the World Cup. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images
The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in a weeks’ time with the opening game between hosts, France, and three-time winners, New Zealand.
On Friday, 8 September at 9.15pm at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis the World Cup will get underway.
The defending champions, the Springboks, are first in action on Sunday, 10 September at 5.45pm in Marseille against Scotland.
The Boks are in Pool B alongside top-ranked Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Here are all the details of Boks’ pool games:
Sunday 10 September at 5.45pm: Scotland in Marseille
Sunday 17 September at 3pm: Romania in Bordeaux
Saturday 23 September at 9pm: Ireland in Saint-Denis (Paris)
Sunday 1 October at 9pm: Tonga in Marseille
All the fixtures of the opening weekend:
Friday 8 September at 9.15pm: France v New Zealand in Saint-Denis
Saturday 9 September at 1pm: Italy v Namibia in Saint-Etienne
Saturday 9 September at 3.30pm: Ireland v Romania in Bordeaux
Saturday 9 September at 6pm: Australia v Georgia in Saint-Denis
Saturday 9 September at 9pm: England v Argentina in Marseille
Sunday 10 September at 1pm: Japan v Chile in Toulouse
Sunday 10 September at 5.45pm: South Africa v Scotland in Marseille
Sunday 10 September at 9pm: Wales v Fiji in Bordeaux
Knockout fixtures
Saturday 14 October: quarter-finals at 5pm and 9pm
Sunday 15 October: quarter-finals at 5pm and 9pm
Friday 20 October: semi-final at 9pm
Saturday 21 October: semi-final at 9pm
Saturday 28 October: final at 9pm
Pools
Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
Pool B: Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Romania, Tonga
Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile
