Test cricket needs to be prioritised more, says Proteas star Rabada

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada has expressed his disappointment that the Proteas now have so little Test cricket to look forward to.

Following the on-going two-Test series in South Africa against the West Indies, the Proteas will only play red-ball cricket again at the end of the year when India visit South Africa, when they will again play just a two-Test series.

In 2024, the Proteas will also face New Zealand in two away Tests, the West Indies in two away Tests, Bangladesh in two away Tests and then host Sri Lanka for two Tests and Pakistan for two Tests.

‘Pinnacle of game’

Rabada, who took six for 50 for the Proteas in the West Indies’ second innings in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday to help his side win the game by 87 runs, said the one disappointment of the win was knowing there was just one more match left in the series before the Proteas next play a Test at the end of the year.

“We’re not playing as much Test cricket as we’d like to,” said Rabada.

“I feel Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game, and I think all the players in the change-room feel the same way.

“It is a disappointing aspect, especially when you look at our team and the potential we possess. We’ve got batters and young bowlers who one would like to see mature in this format. It’s unfortunate. When we do play it just means we have to learn quickly.

“The only way we can get better is by playing more Test cricket. I’d like to see a change in future. Our next Test (after this series) is on Boxing Day (December 26) here at home.

“Test cricket needs to be prioritised more. I can ask for it, but I’m not in charge of that. These are the cards we’ve been dealt.”

‘Frustrating’

Captain Temba Bavuma, who took charge of his first Test after taking over the reins from Deal Elgar agreed with Rabada.

“It is a bit frustrating. We have voiced it (how we feel), but there’s not much we can do.

“We have chatted to officials at Cricket South Africa to help with efforts to try increase the number of games. It’s up to them.

“As a new team we’re trying to build something and want to give guys opportunities to showcase what they can do. (Not playing a lot) makes it hard. But, these are the cards we’ve been dealt, and we can only do with what we have.”

Milestones

Rabada’s fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who took five first innings wickets when the West Indies batted said it was hard to celebrate such milestones nowadays.

“It’s obviously a special occasion when we get an opportunity to take five or reach one of those milestones … but playing just four Tests a year means you don’t think too much about them because you hardly play.

“It’s hard. You can’t compare what the greats have done in the past. They played a lot of Test cricket, that was their main format, whereas we have four in a year and maybe eight or 10 in two years.”

The second Test against the West Indies starts next Wednesday at the Wanderers.