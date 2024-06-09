LIVE UPDATES: Comrades Marathon

Stay in touch with all the action during SA's most prestigious road race.

Thousands of runners will take to the road on Sunday for the 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

While the elite men’s race is wide open, Tete Dijana will be aiming for his third straight victory and his first win on the ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Defending women’s champion Gerda Steyn will line up as the firm favourite to retain her crown and take the largest cut of the record prize purse, which includes R825,000 for the winners.

The prestigious annual event, to be held over a distance of 85.91km, gets underway at 5.30am.

