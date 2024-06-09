Sport

Home » Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

9 Jun 2024

04:50 am

LIVE UPDATES: Comrades Marathon

Stay in touch with all the action during SA's most prestigious road race.

Comrades Marathon

Runners participating in the annual Comrades Marathon ultra-distance race. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Thousands of runners will take to the road on Sunday for the 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

While the elite men’s race is wide open, Tete Dijana will be aiming for his third straight victory and his first win on the ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Defending women’s champion Gerda Steyn will line up as the firm favourite to retain her crown and take the largest cut of the record prize purse, which includes R825,000 for the winners.

The prestigious annual event, to be held over a distance of 85.91km, gets underway at 5.30am.

Follow the live action here of Comrades 2024

Latest posts will appear below. Please refresh for latest news

Read more on these topics

Comrades Marathon

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding No need to worry: Eskom calms fears of load shedding amid cold snap
Elections Gayton McKenzie pledges to donate 100 percent of R1.27m annual MP salary
Local News Community Chat: Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?
Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES