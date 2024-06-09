Daily news update: Comrades Marathon | Gayton’s R1.27 donation | City Power cut the lights

In today’s news, the eyes of the world will be on Gerda Steyn as she defends her Comrades Marathon title and controversial politician Gayton McKenzie pledges to donate his R1.27m annual parliamentary salary … if he decides to go.

While Joburg’s City Power cuts the lights amid a cold snap, Eskom has calmed winter load shedding fears.

Ramaphosa promises temporary housing within 30 days to Eastern Cape flood victims, and political parties have asked Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to help with coalition talks.

News today: 9 June

All eyes on Gerda Steyn as she targets third Comrades victory

Few times in the 97-year history of the race has an athlete lined up as a firmer favourite for victory than Gerda Steyn will do when she turns out at the start of the Comrades Marathon in Durban on Sunday morning.

Steyn has had a great season, having won the 50km Om Die Dam ultra-marathon in Hartbeespoort in March and the 56km Two Oceans in Cape Town in April.

Gerda Steyn after winning last year’s Comrades Marathon ‘down’ run. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

One of only five athletes to have won Two Oceans and Comrades in the same year, Steyn is aiming to become the first person to achieve the feat three times.

Gayton McKenzie pledges to donate 100 percent of MP salary

Patriotic Alliance (PA) Gayton McKenzie has vowed to donate his parliamentary salary to a missing children’s fund.

McKenzie’s party is the fifth biggest in the country after last week’s national and provincial elections, securing 677 719 votes, or 2.06% of the ballots cast. It secured them nine seats in parliament.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is donating his earnings. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He is set to earn R1.27 million annually from parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a 2.5% increase just hours before the elections.

No need to worry: Eskom calms fears of load shedding amid cold snap

As cold weather grips parts of the country and forces City Power to cut the lights, Eskom says the big freeze is not putting heavy pressure on the power grid.

Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha told The Citizen Gauteng residents could face two weeks of cold weather, icy wind, rain and storms.

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock.

But Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati says this will not put a strain on the grid.

Ramaphosa promises temporary housing within 30 days to Eastern Cape flood victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged assistance to flood victims in the Eastern Cape, assuring them that the government will intervene following the storms that have affected the province.

On Friday, Ramaphosa, accompanied by national and local government officials, visited the disaster-affected Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Lapland in Kariega, Gqeberha after devastating floods. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS.

Heavy rainfall in the province has hit areas in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City municipalities, reportedly leaving at least 10 people dead.

Parties ask Chief Justice to intervene in coalition talks, GNU proposal

A group of political parties have decided to write to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo seeking his intervention regarding the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The African National Congress (ANC) has invited other political parties to form one government following the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been asked to help with coalition talks. Picture: GCIS

Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) and other parties such as the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as well as the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have since called on Zondo to assist in the GNU talks.

Seven Sars officials nabbed for R653 million fraud, two others’ arrest pending

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, have pounced on seven suspects allegedly involved in tax fraud of more than R650 million.

Seven of nine people were arrested in Limpopo, Gauteng, Free State, and the Eastern Cape between Thursday and Friday.

The suspects were allegedly involved in tax fraud. Picture: Moneyweb

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the four women and three men were former and current employees of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Bafana’s Broos expects World Cup qualification to go to the wire

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup will go right down to the wire in an increasingly congested Group C.

Hugo Broos was happy with the character shown by his team in a recent draw with Nigeria. Picture: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix

Bafana picked up a useful 1-1 draw in Uyo against Nigeria on Friday evening, while wins for Lesotho and Benin have left all six teams in the group, after three matchdays, separated by just three points.

In other news today:

