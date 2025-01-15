Gerda Steyn chasing more victories and records on the road this year

One of SA's most versatile road runners, Steyn is hoping to shine over a variety of distances again in 2025.

Though she will focus on expanding her status as South Africa’s top ultra-distance runner this year, Gerda Steyn says she still has ambitions to reclaim the national standard marathon record.

While Steyn is better known for her performances over ultra-distances, having won the 56km Two Oceans in Cape Town five times and the 89km Comrades in KwaZulu-Natal three times, she has also flaunted her ability over the classic 42.2km distance.

In 2021, in Italy, she broke the long-standing national marathon record, clocking 2:25:28, and in 2023 she went even quicker, clocking 2:24:03 in Spain.

Last year, however, Glenrose Xaba delivered a spectacular performance to win the Cape Town Marathon in 2:22:22 on debut, shattering the national mark.

‘I’d love to get the record back’

While Steyn was unsure when she would run a 42.2km race again, she felt she had the ability to run faster than Xaba.

“I’m not 100% sure about the plans I have for the end of the year. I always like to do a marathon at the end of the year, in November or December, so again I’ll have to see what my shape is,” Steyn said on Wednesday, after being unveiled as Hollywood Athletics Club’s newest elite signing.

“But of course that is something I’d love to do, get the record back. I’ll be doing my utmost best and everything I can in my power to get the record back, so I can’t say yet where or when it will be, but that is also something I will be focusing on.”

Comrades and Two Oceans

Steyn, however, said her main goal this year would be on retaining her titles at Comrades and Two Oceans, races in which she already holds the women’s records.

“I’ve run for quite a few years now and it’s not difficult for me to know where my passion lies,” said the 34-year-old athlete.

“I enjoy any and every distance in running, but I know the Two Oceans and Comrades are the two races I’m really passionate about, so those will be my two main goals for the year.”