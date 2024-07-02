Sport

WATCH: Lloyd Harris shows off all his skills to win Wimbledon first round match

SA's top ranked tennis player won an epic first round match on Monday.

Lloyd Harris

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris won a five-set thriller at Wimbledon on Monday. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris saved a match point and later played arguably one of the best ever match points in his contest to win his first round match at Wimbledon on Monday to book his place in the next round.

Harris qualified for the tournament last week after struggling with injuries and form in recent times but put up a solid showing in his match against American Alex Michelsen. He won 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 on court nine, with the match finishing late in the evening and after more than three and a half hours.

Harris is now ranked 118th in the world, while Michelsen is 55th.

The big-serving South African fired 34 aces, winning 87% of his points on first serve.

Harris will next face Mattia Bellucci or Ben Shelton, whose match on Monday was suspended because of bad light late in the day.

Watch Harris’ match point here:

