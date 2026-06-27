Matwebu and Sosibo secure maiden titles at SA Road Running Championships

Both athletes booked their places in the national team for this year's World Road Running Championships.

Despite narrowly missing out on overall victories on Saturday, Ngconde Matwebu and Cacisile Sosibo achieved breakthrough performances at the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon in Gqeberha, which hosted the SA Road Running Championships.

In the men’s race Matwebu hung onto the back of Kenyan athlete Rogers Murei, but he was dropped in the chase for the line.

Murei secured victory in ideal weather conditions in 1:01:51, with Matwebu finishing six seconds off the pace in a personal best 1:01:57. As the first South African across the line, he earned the national 21km title.

“I’ve struggled with injuries (shin splints) for the last three years so I’m glad I’m picking up now, and I feel this is just the beginning,” Matwebu said.

“This is a wonderful feeling (winning the national title). I feel like I’m dreaming.”

Busy weekend for Sosibo

In the women’s contest, Sosibo tried desperately to shake off Namibia’s Lavinia Haitope, but Haitope produced a late surge to triumph 1:12:36. Sosibo crossed the line just one second back in 1:12:37.

“It was a good race, and it was quick because the weather was fine… and now my plan is to train hard for the World Championships,” said Sosibo, who had a busy schedule over the weekend, as she was also set to compete at the Spar Grand Prix women’s 10km race in Durban on Sunday morning.

Like Matwebu, Sosibo earned her first SA title, and they were set to lead the national men’s and women’s teams in the half-marathon race at the World Road Running Championships to be held in Copenhagen in September after dipping under the required qualifying standards (1:03:50 for men and 1:13:50 for women).

Matwebu’s training partner, Cwenga Nose, was third overall in the men’s race in 1:02:17, and he too guaranteed himself a spot in the SA team for the World Championships.

Other results

Over shorter distances at the national road running championships, Thapelo Ramokhoase won the men’s 5km race in 13:42 and Zanthe Taljaard triumphed in the women’s contest in 16:15.

In the mile (1.6km) event Johannes Morepe (4:05) and Karabo More (4:37) earned the men’s and women’s titles.

Ramokhoase and More booked their spots in the SA team for the World Championships by winning their races and achieving the qualifying standards.