Caster Semenya’s new wheels are here: Olympic star steps out in hybrid SUV

From gold medals to gleaming new wheels, Caster Semenya is cruising into her next chapter.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has a fresh set of wheels, and they’re as powerful and purposeful as her legendary stride.

The sporting icon has officially joined Jaecoo South Africa as a brand ambassador, joining the likes of actor Senzo Radebe, musician MaWhoo, rolling into everyday life behind the wheel of the brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the J7 SHS.

Fans dubbed the car Black Panther and congratulated the athlete on the acquisition.

For someone who spent years chasing finish lines at full throttle, the move from track spikes to a hybrid SUV might seem worlds apart.

But for Semenya, it’s all about evolution choosing a vehicle that matches her pace, her family life and her future-focused mindset.

“I love the J7’s look, it’s sleek but still feels strong,” she says. “It’s spacious, packed with safety features and perfect for my life right now, especially as a parent.”

Semenya can move from city streets to open highways without stressing about where the next fuel stop is, a freedom she clearly appreciates.

“The drive is so quiet, it actually surprised me,” she says. “And the boot? Huge. It fits everything we need without trying.”

Comfort, tech and family-first vibes

Describing the car, Caster says: “My wife loves how comfortable and stylish it is.”

“Long-distance trips with the kids are easier now, and the infotainment system really stands out. The screen is super responsive and the sound quality is amazing.”

Advanced driver-assistance features add peace of mind, making the J7 SHS a solid choice for parents who want safety without sacrificing style.

A smarter kind of flex

For Semenya, the hybrid experience has also changed how she thinks about driving sustainably.

“It’s honestly the best of both worlds,” she says. “The electric range works perfectly for daily drives, and the petrol engine handles longer trips. I don’t feel like I’m compromising anything.”