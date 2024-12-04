Nedbank Golf Challenge: It’s going to be hot, hot, hot at Sun City

Nine South Africans will tee it up at the Gary Player Country Club from Thursday.

Plenty of sunscreen and lots of water. That’s what awaits the 66 golfers who’ll tee it up at Sun City from Thursday for the 42nd edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Temperatures at the Gary Player Country Club in the Pilanesberg are set to soar over the next few days so while the 7,151 metre beast, designed by South Africa’s greatest player, is sure to test some of the game’s best players, the conditions, too, will be something to overcome.

According to forecasts the mercury is set to hit 36 degrees Celsius during Thursday’s opening round, while on Friday it’s set to reach 37. On Saturday the temperature is expected to hit a high for the week of 38 and on Sunday, during the final round, there will be just brief relief as it drops to 36.

SA players in the field

Nine South Africans will be in the field this week, including promising young stars Robin Williams, Aldrich Potgieter and Ryan van Velzen, as well as a few more seasoned competitors in Ockie Strydon, Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Thriston Lawrence.

American Max Homa is the defending champion.

The last South African to win the event was Branden Grace, in 2017, and before him Trevor Immelman triumphed in 2007, while Retief Goosen won his only “Million Dollar” title in 2005.

Ernie Els won three times, in 2002, 2000 and 1999, as did David Frost, in 1992, 1990 and 1989.

England’s Paul Waring applies sunscreen to his head on Wednesday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Tee times

Frittelli will be the first South African to tee it up on Thursday, at 9.21am on the first tee, followed by Williams, at 9.32am, also on the first.

Potgieter will go off at 9.43am and Van Velzen at 10.27am, both on the first tee. Van Rooyen will be off at 10.38am and Bezuidenhout at 11am, also on the first.

Lawrence, the highest ranked South African in the field at 47, will play alongside Homa and Nicolai Hojgaard, and they’ll tee off at 11.11am on the first tee.

Going off on the 10th, to try get the field in early, will be Strydom at 9.21am and Stone at 10.16am.

Bezuidenhout, who won the SA Open title at Sun City in 2020, said he was excited about the challenge of taming one of South Africa’s toughest courses.

“I’ve always liked this place,” he told europeantour.com. “You have to drive it straight which is a strong part of my game. I’ve always managed to keep it in play here and if I can just get the ball on the greens, they’re rolling really well this week so I’ll just look to give myself chances.

“I have memories here from winning the SA Open in 2020 and hopefully I can tick the box for the Nedbank this week.”