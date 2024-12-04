OPINION: Is South Africa still in love with the Nedbank Golf Challenge?

American Max Homa is back to try defend the title he won in 2023, while South Africa's best player in the field is Thriston Lawrence.

The 42nd Nedbank Golf Challenge (or “Million Dollar” as it was once known) gets under way at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City on Thursday and one can’t help but wonder what the future holds for the tournament.

Is the tournament still as popular as it once was when it was a stand-alone event, with invited players only, and in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s referred to as Africa’s Major?

It is now the third event on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule and while there are several quality golfers who’ll be in action at Sun City over the coming days, it just doesn’t have that special feel about it, like it once did … when the organisers did whatever they could to lure the game’s very best to the African bush for a few days of golf and sunshine. And, a million-dollar winner’s cheque.

Best players in the field

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is now a run-of-the-mill tour tournament like any other, though don’t get me wrong, it’s always fun to watch just as the holiday season is kicking off. And, if you’re able to get to Sun City for a day or two it’s even better.

American Max Homa, the defending champion, is the highest ranked player in the field at 35, followed by Canadian Corey Conners who’s ranked 42nd.

Several other well-known mainly DP World Tour regulars will also tee it up this week, including the likes of the Hojgaard brothers, Nicolai and Rasmus, Jordan Smith, 2014 champion Danny Willett and many others. American star Will Zalatoris is also in the field.

The highest ranked South African in the field is Thriston Lawrence, at 47, and he’ll fancy his chances of coming out on top, after a stellar previous season and is a player to keep an eye on this week.

The other locals in the field are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli, Erik van Rooyen, Ockie Strydom, Ryan van Velzen and young stars Robin Williams and Aldrich Potgieter.

The next few days will reveal if South African golf fans are still in love with the Nedbank Golf Challenge, after organisers opted to move it back to its original time slot, in early December, to attract more fans.