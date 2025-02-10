Now that it’s over, Dricus reveals what he really thinks of Strickland

The middleweight champion has now taken on the US fighter twice and beaten him on both occasions.

Dricus du Plessis, right, has opened up about his feelings on Sean Strickland. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis finally put an end to his saga with American Sean Strickland, but despite the clinical win in Sydney at the weekend at UFC312, there was a sense of sadness.

The South African beat Strickland in a dominant five rounds on Sunday — his second successful title defence — and said he will miss the back and forth banter the two have shared over the last 18 months or so.

It was Du Plessis who took the title from the American in Toronto in January last year via a tight split decision victory.

Fast forward to Sunday, with his first title defence — against middleweight legend Israel Adesanya – sandwiched in between and there have been some entertaining exchanges between Du Plessis and the straight-talking Strickland.

“The press conferences were actually fun. It brought the best out of me and it felt like I was around the fire with a bunch of friends,” DDP told ESPN after the fight.

“On a serious note, sharing the octagon with him was an absolute honour.”

Chimaev up next?

Now with that chapter in his fighting career officially over, Du Plessis has turned his attention to his next title defence – a mouthwatering clash against undefeated Russian Khamzat Chimaev.

Many people – including Du Plessis – felt the Chimaev should have got the title shot ahead of the Strickland rematch but the champ will now get his shot against one of the best freestlye wrestlers in the UFC.

“Khamzat is an incredible fighter, no one has been able to beat him, but he hasn’t fought anybody of substance.

“I am not the best wrestler, grappler or striker, but combine the three and I am one of the best and that is why I have this,” Du Plessis said, pointing to his middleweight belt.

Fighting in SA

For DDP, the only thing that would make this next fight even more special would be if it took place in South Africa.

“Getting a fight in South Africa means as much to me as winning this title. We are going to make it happen and I can’t wait for that.”