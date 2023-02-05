Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
3 minute read
5 Feb 2023
8:29 am
Olympic athletes will be able to test themselves ahead of Paris Games
World Championship events in all major codes will give athletes a chance to test themselves ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.
Members of the national 4x100m sprint relay squad, seen here after securing the silver medal at last year's African Championships, will compete at the World Relays and the World Championships this season. Picture: Wesley Botton
