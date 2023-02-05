Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
3 minute read
5 Feb 2023
8:29 am
Sport

Olympic athletes will be able to test themselves ahead of Paris Games

World Championship events in all major codes will give athletes a chance to test themselves ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

SA sprint relay team, Olympic athletes
Members of the national 4x100m sprint relay squad, seen here after securing the silver medal at last year's African Championships, will compete at the World Relays and the World Championships this season. Picture: Wesley Botton
Not that they've been sitting about twiddling their thumbs for the last couple of years, but for any athletes chasing Olympic medals in Paris next year, the real build-up starts now. Fortunately for those who do have podium ambitions, athletes in South Africa's most popular Olympic codes won't have to rely entirely on domestic competitions to prepare, with top-flight international events on this year's calendar giving them a real chance to test themselves at the highest level. ALSO READ: SA swimmers can make a splash at Paris Olympics The nation's extremely capable but equally volatile sprint relay track squad will...

