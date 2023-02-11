Houtman and Buck up against strong fields in Midmar Mile title defence

Sports Reporter

After making career breakthroughs last year by securing their maiden victories at the popular annual open water swim, Connor Buck and Stephanie Houtman will be targeting repeat wins this weekend when they return for the 50th edition of the Midmar Mile in the KZN Midlands.

Following his victory last year, Buck went on to qualify for the marathon at the World Championships in Budapest and also secured a top-10 spot at the World Junior Open Water Championships later in the season.

“I’m certainly going to do everything in my power to fight for another win, but I don’t want to jinx it and I don’t want to lose sight of this year’s race by fantasising about racking up wins,” said the 20-year-old South African.

“The important thing for me is to stay focused on this year’s edition and have the best possible race by learning from last year.”

Connor Buck exits the water to win last year’s Midmar Mile. Picture: ActionPhotoSA

However, while Buck will have to deal with the British duo of Ashley Hogg and Bailey Hairsine (along with the usual South African contingent), Houtman has the even tougher task of taking on the world champion over 10km, Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal. She will also have to contend with two-time Olympian Michelle Weber, who is targeting her third victory at the prestigious race.

But Houtman was taking it all in her stride ahead of the race. Like Buck, she was not putting any real pressure on herself as she prepared to line up against a strong local and international field.

Aiming for the podium

“It will be tough but I’m going to enjoy the race and hopefully get a podium finish… I love swimming the Midmar Mile and really look forward to the race,” said the 20-year-old Pretoria-based swimmer.

The Midmar Mile, which includes races in a wide range of categories and age groups, is an annual open water swimming festival at Midmar Dam.

Having opened with various mass-participation races earlier in the week, the event will come to a close with the elite men’s and women’s contests taking place tomorrow.