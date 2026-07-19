Open at Royal Birkdale: Burns leads, as SA golfers fall out of the mix

The best-placed South African golfers are some way off the pace at the year's final Major.

South African golf fans will seemingly have to wait a little longer for this country’s next Major golf champion.

Not one of the five South Africans who made the halfway cut at the Open Championship being played at Royal Birkdale in west England are likely to challenge for the Claret Jug on Sunday.

The last time a South African won a Major title was in 2012 when Ernie Els triumphed at the Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

The best-placed South Africans after the third round on Saturday are Casey Jarvis and Hennie du Plessis, who are tied for 29th on a score of two-under-par, eight shots off the leader.

Jarvis shot a third round 68 on Saturday and will hope to move further up the leaderboard during the final round, as will Du Plessis, whose steady consistent golf should bring him good reward after the tournament. He shot 69 on Saturday.

Shaun Norris is on a total of one-under-par after an even-par round on Saturday. He is tied 38th at the moment.

MJ Daffue, who fell back after recording a two-over-par 72 on Saturday, is down in a tie for 58th place.

Further back is Aldrich Potgieter, who shot a 71 in his third round, to be on a total of two-over-par and tied 64th.

The three other South Africans who teed it up on Thursday and Friday, but failed to make the cut, are amateur Jack Buchanan, Michael Hollick and Jayden Schaper.

Burns leads the way

Leading the Open after the third round on 10-under-par is American Sam Burns.

After recording a fabulous record equalling Major low round of 62 on Friday, Burns went round the course in 65 blows on Saturday. He made six birdies and one bogey. His opening round Thursday was a 73.

Two strokes back on eight-under-par are Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim.

Fox, out early in the day, shot the third 62 of the tournament, following Lucas Herbert and Burns, while Kim went round in 67 shots.

Ryan Gerard and Herbert are tied fourth on seven-under-par, while three players are at minus six, including Bryson DeChambeau.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is on a total of four-under-par, six off the leader Burns.

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