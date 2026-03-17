OPINION: Adriaan Wildschutt is on the verge of something special

Wildschutt earned his first win at an international road race in New York at the weekend.

By South African standards, Adriaan Wildschutt has achieved some memorable things over the last few years, and while he hasn’t yet blown the world apart, it seems only a matter of time before he does something spectacular at international level.

One thing that stands out from the 27-year-old distance runner is his remarkable consistency.

On the track, Wildschutt is the only athlete from South Africa to have run under 13 minutes over 5 000m and 27 minutes over 10 000m, and he keeps doing it. Since 2024 he has produced four sub-13 results and three sub-27 performances.

In addition, the US-based athlete finished 10th over the 10 000m distance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and again at the World Championships in Tokyo last year.

Shining on the road

As well as he’s done on the track, however, it seems the best achievements of his career might be produced as a road runner.

Last year he started to switch his attention to the road, and though he is likely to continue performing on the track, he has been superb on the harder surface.

In 2025 he made his senior 10km debut at the Absa Run Your City race in Gqeberha, securing victory in 27:28 to break the national record.

And while his new mark was snatched from him when Maxime Chaumeton delivered a stunning 26:55 result in Brasov, Wildschutt went on to finish fifth on his half-marathon debut in Valencia, setting a South African record of 59:13.

Victory in New York

Returning to Gqeberha earlier this month, Wildschutt ran 27:47 in windy conditions over 10km, but his most promising performance was produced at the weekend when he won the New York City Half-Marathon in 59:30.

His time wasn’t as quick as his 21km result in Valencia last year, but Wildschutt proved for the first time he can dig deep to beat a strong international field in a road race.

If he can build on his fine form, it’s going to be exciting to see what he can achieve at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September.

And based on the consistency he has displayed over the last few years, I can’t wait to see what he does when he steps up to the marathon. That could be truly special.