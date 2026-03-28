Glenrose Xaba gears up for Grand Prix title defence

Ethiopian runners Diniya Abaraya and Selam Gebre, who finished second and third overall last season, will be missing from the first leg of the 2026 campaign.

South African athletes are expected to dominate in Cape Town on Sunday when the Spar Grand Prix kicks off with the first of five legs of the annual women’s 10km road running series.

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba will turn out as the firm favourite, with the national 10km record holder looking to become the first athlete to win the overall series four times.

Xaba won’t have to deal with her closest rivals from last year, however, with Ethiopian runners Diniya Abaraya and Selam Gebre (who finished second and third overall last season) both missing from the Cape Town line-up after failing to get visas to travel to South Africa and clearance certificates to compete outside their home country.

Nonetheless, Xaba will need to be at her best to hold off an expected challenge from compatriot Tayla Kavanagh, who will be looking to build on her form after a breakthrough 2025 season.

Other elite athletes in the line-up include the likes of former SA 10km champion Karabo Mailula (who trains with Xaba) as well as Cacisile Sosibo, Karabo More and experienced marathon runner Irvette van Zyl, a three-time winner of the Grand Prix series.

“I am ready to run my best and I am looking forward to the competition. I just want to achieve good results in 2026,” Xaba said ahead of the race.