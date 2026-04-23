Sport

Home » Sport

OPINION: Benji Richardson had every right to compete at SA Champs

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

23 April 2026

07:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The participation of an athlete with foreign allegiance at the national championships is not unusual.

Benjamin Richardson

Benji Richardson in action at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational in Potchefstroom earlier this month. Picture: Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There’s been a lot of confusion and some controversy around the participation of sprinter Benjamin Richardson at the national athletics championships in Stellenbosch last week.

It was confirmed last year that Richardson, a former SA 200m champion who earned 100m bronze at the 2024 African Championships, had applied to represent Ireland.

And though he must wait a few years before he can compete for his country of birth (and he can no longer represent South Africa at international championships), he took second place for Athletics Central North West in the 100m final at the SA Senior Championships at Coetzenburg Stadium.

In the process, he not only secured a medal, but he also scooped some prize money.

So the question is, if Richardson is no longer representing South Africa internationally, why is he allowed to compete at our national championships?

Dual citizenship

The answer isn’t that complicated, and this situation is by no means unprecedented. It’s just the first time in a while that such a high-profile dual citizen – Richardson is one of the most promising sprinters on the global circuit – has competed at the domestic track and field showpiece.

Any athlete with SA citizenship can participate at the national championships, regardless of their international allegiance.

It’s not the first time this has happened. In fact, Richardson was not the only dual citizen with foreign allegiance at international level who competed at the national championships last week.

Ryan Williams, who represents Namibia but recently gained South African citizenship, won the men’s discus throw in Stellenbosch.

Welrè Olivier, who was born in South Africa but represents New Zealand on the international circuit, grabbed the silver medal in the men’s triple jump.

RELATED ARTICLES

And it’s happened before. Most notably, Karin Mey Melis (a World Championships medallist) initially competed for South Africa and switched allegiance to Turkey, but she later returned to SA to compete at the national championships.

So yes, Richardson might be competing for Ireland once his switch has been cleared by World Athletics, but he is also still South African, and he will always be allowed to compete at the national champs.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

athletics

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Second alleged City Power extortionist placed on precautionary suspension
News Nkhwashu testifies on KT Molefe links and alleged interference in Armand Swart case
Politics SACP says there’s no need for its ministers to resign after Mbalula ‘intimidation’
News SAHRC must go to competent court to enforce its findings, ConCourt rules
Courts Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to remain behind bars as court denies him bail

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News