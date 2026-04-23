OPINION: Benji Richardson had every right to compete at SA Champs

The participation of an athlete with foreign allegiance at the national championships is not unusual.

There’s been a lot of confusion and some controversy around the participation of sprinter Benjamin Richardson at the national athletics championships in Stellenbosch last week.

It was confirmed last year that Richardson, a former SA 200m champion who earned 100m bronze at the 2024 African Championships, had applied to represent Ireland.

And though he must wait a few years before he can compete for his country of birth (and he can no longer represent South Africa at international championships), he took second place for Athletics Central North West in the 100m final at the SA Senior Championships at Coetzenburg Stadium.

In the process, he not only secured a medal, but he also scooped some prize money.

So the question is, if Richardson is no longer representing South Africa internationally, why is he allowed to compete at our national championships?

Dual citizenship

The answer isn’t that complicated, and this situation is by no means unprecedented. It’s just the first time in a while that such a high-profile dual citizen – Richardson is one of the most promising sprinters on the global circuit – has competed at the domestic track and field showpiece.

Any athlete with SA citizenship can participate at the national championships, regardless of their international allegiance.

It’s not the first time this has happened. In fact, Richardson was not the only dual citizen with foreign allegiance at international level who competed at the national championships last week.

Ryan Williams, who represents Namibia but recently gained South African citizenship, won the men’s discus throw in Stellenbosch.

Welrè Olivier, who was born in South Africa but represents New Zealand on the international circuit, grabbed the silver medal in the men’s triple jump.

And it’s happened before. Most notably, Karin Mey Melis (a World Championships medallist) initially competed for South Africa and switched allegiance to Turkey, but she later returned to SA to compete at the national championships.

So yes, Richardson might be competing for Ireland once his switch has been cleared by World Athletics, but he is also still South African, and he will always be allowed to compete at the national champs.