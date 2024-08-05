OPINION: Chad le Clos needs reality check

Chad le Clos failed to go beyond the heats of the 100m butterfly event in Paris last week. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In contrast to compatriot Tatjana Smith, who retired at her peak last week, Chad le Clos seems determined to swim again at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. But how realistic is that goal?

Le Clos was a phenom in the early stages of his career, beating Michael Phelps to win Olympic gold in the 200m butterfly at the age of 20.

And while he didn’t achieve quite as much as was expected of him, he went on to secure a total of four medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

However, he missed the podium in Tokyo three years ago and failed to progress beyond the first-round heats in Paris last week.

Slim chances of qualifying for LA

Among the top 20 athletes in the world rankings this year in the 100m butterfly — the event which Le Clos contested in Paris — the oldest is 27 and the youngest is 17.

At the Los Angeles Games in four years’ time, Le Clos will be 36.

Based on the times he has been swimming in recent years, a medal in LA will be out of the question, and the chances of him qualifying for the Games will be slim to none.

Le Clos, however, is adamant that he can still challenge the global elite.

But he seems to be basing this idea on his ability to compete in a 25-metre pool, after he won two gold medals at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne.

Make it a fitting end

The reality is that many of the world’s best swimmers don’t compete at the global short-course championships, and it is a different format to the Olympics where the gala is held in a 50-metre pool.

With an athlete of Le Clos’ calibre, you never really want to write him off, and maybe he will pull a rabbit out the hat in 2028.

It’s more likely, however, that he will gradually fade away at the highest level until he vanishes into oblivion.

He will always be remembered for what he has achieved, but Le Clos also needs to be realistic. And if he bows out gracefully, it will be a more fitting end to what has been a spectacular career.

