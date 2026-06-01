Comrades organisers assure traffic disruptions will be ‘minimised’ on race day

During the previous 'up' run in 2024, spectators were stuck in traffic for hours trying to get to the finish at Scottsville Racecourse.

Two weeks out from the race, organisers have assured Comrades Marathon runners and supporters that plans are in place to handle traffic congestion in Pietermaritzburg during the 99th edition of the annual ultra-marathon contest.

After traffic issues near the finish in Pietermaritzburg at the last edition of the ‘up’ run two years ago caused spectators to be delayed by hours, concerns had again been raised by the roadworks currently taking place in and around the city.

However, race director Sue Forge said they were aware of the potential issue around increased congestion for people heading to the finish at Scottsville Racecourse, and measures were being put in place to ease the flow of traffic.

“We are well aware of the current roadworks and associated traffic considerations in and around Pietermaritzburg, and these have been discussed extensively through our integrated operational planning processes with all relevant stakeholders, including municipal authorities, SAPS (South African Police Service), traffic management, emergency services and the broader ESSPC (Event Safety and Security Planning Committee Structures),” Forge said.

“At this stage, we are monitoring the route on a daily basis and are comfortable that the necessary mitigation measures and contingency plans are being put in place to minimise any disruption on race day.

“Traffic management plans, access routes, shuttle operations, parking arrangements and public communication strategies are all being carefully coordinated to ensure efficient movement around the finish precinct.”

Ongoing monitoring

Forge, who was appointed as the new race director in September, said they would continue to monitor the situation to make things as easy as possible for spectators trying to get to the finish area.

“As with any major event of this scale, there are always dynamic operational factors that require ongoing monitoring, and our teams continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to address any emerging issues proactively.”

The 2026 Comrades Marathon, to be held on Sunday 14 June, will be held over 85.77km between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Entries for the race were snatched up in record time, with the cap of 22 000 runners reached within 10 hours of going on sale.