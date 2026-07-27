OPINION: Of all the global stars SA has produced, is Chad le Clos the GOAT?

Le Clos has repeatedly delivered at major international championships throughout his career.

Chad le Clos is in the closing stages of his career, and his retirement seems imminent, but no matter what else he achieves, he will always be remembered as an icon of South African sport.

Comparing athletes in different codes is difficult, but there are some individuals who stand out as legends of their sports: Gary Player, Jacques Kallis, Siya Kolisi, Karla Pretorius, Wayde van Niekerk.

Le Clos, however, might be the best of the lot. His career record is absolutely incredible.

The 34-year-old swimmer is the most decorated Olympian South Africa has produced, having secured four medals, including one gold and three silver, at the prestigious multi-sport showpiece.

He is also a seven-time medallist at the World Aquatics Championships, with a haul that includes four golds, and a 20-time medallist at the World Short-Course Championships, including 12 golds.

In addition, while none of them still stand, he has also broken short-course world records four times in his career in the 100m and 200m butterfly events.

And while the Commonwealth Games is not a global competition, his performances at the quadrennial spectacle not only showcase his ability but also his longevity.

Making history

Since making his debut in Delhi in 2010, at the age of 18, Le Clos has become the most decorated male athlete in the history of the Commonwealth showpiece.

On Friday night, he earned bronze as part of the SA men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, claiming his 19th medal and stepping on the podium at a fifth successive edition of the Games.

In the process, he surpassed the 18-medal haul achieved by sport shooters Phil Adams (Australia) and Mick Gault (England).

Le Clos was still one medal short of Australian swimmer Emma McKeon who held the overall record of 20 Commonwealth medals.

With the swimming programme concluding on Wednesday, Le Clos might step on the podium again, but even if he doesn’t, his career should be celebrated.

And while other South African sport stars have also achieved remarkable things, we do have to ask: Is he the greatest of them all?