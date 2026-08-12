Chad le Clos breaks silence after Sea Point home destroyed by fire

A fire gutted Le Clos' home a day after he made sporting history

Chad le Clos is piecing his life back together after tragedy took his home.

While thousands of kilometres away competing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the South African swimming star learned about the devastating fire. This news arrived just hours after his historic medal win.

News reached Le Clos soon after his competition concluded. As a result, it added a heavy emotional toll. He opened up about the blaze that destroyed his Sea Point apartment.

The fire broke out on 30 July at his apartment block on High Level Road. Notably, this happened just one day after Le Clos made sporting history. He became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

For the 34-year-old, however, the celebrations were quickly overshadowed by heartbreaking news from home.

“It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy,” Le Clos said in a statement shared on social media.

He revealed that the fire spread rapidly through the building and reached his apartment. This had been his home for more than a decade.

“Sadly, my home, where I’ve lived for more than a decade, burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage,” he said.

He shared on his Instagram: “It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy. On the evening of 30 July, amidst breaking the all-time Commonwealth record, a fire started in my apartment block, which quickly spread to my home. Sadly, my home, where I’ve lived for more than a decade, burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage.

The blaze also claimed the life of an elderly neighbour, a man Le Clos had known for many years. He extended his condolences to the man’s family and friends. Moreover, he acknowledged the profound impact the tragedy had on the Sea Point community.

In the days following the fire, the Sea Point community has rallied together, offering support and assistance to those affected. Neighbours have organised food drives and temporary shelter for displaced residents. Additionally, local businesses have donated essential supplies. Community groups have come together to help clean up the area and provide emotional support.

Turning personal loss into community action

Despite losing years of personal belongings and memorabilia, Le Clos has chosen to focus on helping his neighbours rebuild.

Through the Chad Le Clos Foundation, he has established a fundraising campaign for residents affected by the fire.

The campaign is specifically intended to assist displaced families who lost their homes and possessions. Le Clos stressed that 100% of donations will go towards helping those affected.

He has also made it clear that he is not seeking financial assistance for his own losses.

The swimmer thanked family, friends and members of the broader community for their support, as well as firefighters, first responders, police and emergency services personnel who worked through the night.

A record-breaking week turned painful

The fire came at the end of an extraordinary Commonwealth Games campaign for the swimmer.

In Glasgow, he won three medals, including silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. He also won bronze in both the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay.

His bronze in the medley relay took his Commonwealth medal tally to 21. This moved him past Australian swimming star Emma McKeon as the most decorated athlete in the history of the Games.

Still chasing Los Angeles

Across five Commonwealth Games appearances since his debut at Delhi 2010, he has now collected seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

Le Clos has no plans to walk away from swimming. He remains focused on qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This would be his fifth consecutive Olympic appearance.