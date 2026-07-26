Another gold for Coetzé as Team SA swimmers continue to shine

After four days of competition, the SA team are in sixth place in the overall standings with nine medals.

Backstroke star Pieter Coetzé continued his impressive campaign in the pool, returning to the top of the podium on Sunday night, as Team South Africa’s swimmers bagged three more medals during the evening session on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Coetzé, who earned gold in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay over the weekend, secured his third medal of the showpiece.

The 22-year-old swimmer dominated the men’s 200m backstroke final, winning by more than two seconds in 1:54.22 and setting a new Games record.

In other events in the pool, Aimee Canny was superb in the women’s 100m breaststroke final.

Going out hard, Canny was leading at the turn, and though she was caught by local favourite Angharad Evans of Scotland, who won gold in 1:06.07, the South African held on for the silver medal in 1:06.19.

Behind Canny, her compatriots Kaylene Corbett (1:07.61) and Rebecca Meder (1:07.68) finished sixth and seventh respectively.

And Olivia Nel reached the podium in the women’s 100m backstroke, taking third spot in 1:00.09 to win a tightly contested battle for the bronze medal.

Other swimming results

Chad le Clos, a two-time former champion in the event, settled for fifth place in the men’s 100m butterfly final in 51.49, while Calvyn Justus was also fifth in the men’s 50m freestyle final in 22.17, and Christian Sadie finished seventh in the men’s S9 100m backstroke final in 1:15.82.

Meanwhile, four SA swimmers progressed beyond the semifinals and were set to challenge for medals in Monday night’s finals.

They were Erin Gallagher (women’s 100m butterfly), Caitlin de Lange (women’s 100m freestyle), and Michael Houlie and Chris Smith (both in the men’s 50m breaststroke).

Houlie was particularly impressive in the semifinals, touching the wall in 26.61 and qualifying quickest for the final, and he was set to line up among the favourites for the Commonwealth title.

Gymnastics and weightlifting

In artistic gymnastics on Sunday, Naveen Daries (49.100 points) took 10th position in the women’s all-around final and her younger sister Zelmé Daries (48.250) ended 13th.

Though weightlifter Zach Snyman turned out in the men’s 65kg final, he did not register a result.

Aside from swimmers, other members of the national squad who were set to compete in finals today included gymnast Daniel McLean in the men’s floor exercise, and weightlifters Johanni Taljaard (53kg women), Anneke Spies-Burger (58kg women) and Jon-Antohein Phillips (79kg men).

Heading into Monday’s fifth day of competition at the Games, South Africa were lying sixth in the overall standings with nine medals (three gold, two silver and four bronze).