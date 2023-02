South Africa, despite its troubles, has proved once again it is still capable of successfully hosting major international events. The eyes of world hockey were on Pretoria, host city of the 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Heartfelt Arena in Thaba Tshwane last week. Memories The biggest hockey event in the world, played outside Europe for the first time, featured 24 of the top men’s and woman’s teams in the world (12 men’s and 12 women’s) and left South African fans and overseas visitors alike with cherished memories. Not only did the fans come to...

South Africa, despite its troubles, has proved once again it is still capable of successfully hosting major international events.

The eyes of world hockey were on Pretoria, host city of the 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Heartfelt Arena in Thaba Tshwane last week.

Memories

The biggest hockey event in the world, played outside Europe for the first time, featured 24 of the top men’s and woman’s teams in the world (12 men’s and 12 women’s) and left South African fans and overseas visitors alike with cherished memories.

Not only did the fans come to watch in droves at the 3,000-seat arena, but the uniting power of sport that Nelson Mandela had once spoken of again came to the fore.

Sworn enemies Iran and the United States met twice, with the latter taking home bronze, and the Ukrainian women’s team emerged from their war-torn country to end sixth.

Thanks to worldwide TV coverage, there were new converts to the fast-paced, dynamic, pulsating indoor sporting entertainment, with a royal banquet of flair, skill and athletic endurance.

Winners

The formidable Austrian men’s side retained the title in a heart-stopping 3-2 penalty shootout victory over European rivals, the Netherlands (4-4 draw in regulation time).

The decorated Dutch team, captured the woman’s title with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Austria in a one-sided final.

The South African teams punched well above their weight at the top table of international indoor hockey, with the women’s side losing to the Czech Republic in the bronze medal play-off and the men finishing a very credible sixth.

Jethro Eustice and the SA players wave to the crowds at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The tournament was originally due to be staged in Liege, Belgium in 2022, but was postponed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Pretoria appointed as the new hosts and the LOC only able to get out of the gate in August last year.

In just five months, the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) and Pro Series Indoor (PSI) delivered a superb, slick event and via TV coverage, SA was a window to the world.

Mzansi – pat yourselves on the back!