Vaccinations save lives, so do the right thing

One of the most tragic side-effects of the Covid pandemic was that it accelerated the “anti-vaxx” culture which had been brewing for years among a small group of right-wingers and conspiracy theorists.

Many who did not trust the science of the Covid vaccinations went to their deaths convinced they were exercising their “freedom”. But, while Covid may be waning – or at least morphing into something humanity will have to learn to live with – the anti-vaxx movement is still energetically pumping out its messages.

Sadly, that means many are starting to question the need for other vaccines … and, even worse, refusing to allow their children to have the very inoculations which enabled them, as parents, to grow up healthy.

Measles, which can easily be combated through vaccines, is now in the rise again and threatening the lives of children.

On our pages today, Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys warns that measles can be deadly with complications like encephalitis, where brain tissue becomes infected, and severe lung infections. Sometimes, patients die or suffer long-term consequences.

He says some people are choosing not to go the vaccination route, or are delaying it This puts the entire community at risk. Vaccinations work. They save lives. So do the right thing.