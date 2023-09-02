‘Palace Knights’ set to thrill boxing fans

Junior bantamweight Ricardo Malajika and junior middleweight Roarke Knapp will be in action, among others.

Roarke Knapp and Przemyslaw Zysk during the pre-fight medical and press conference ahead of the ‘Palace Knights’ boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday. Picture: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Boxing fans can look forward to a great combination of international action and “local is lekker” on Saturday at Emperor’s Palace.

In the co-main event on the Golden Gloves Box and Dine card slugged “Palace Knights”, the Lazarus of South African boxing, Ricardo Malajika will face Kevin Luis Munoz over 12 rounds with the vacant IBO junior bantamweight title at stake.

Malajika v Munoz

Malajika, an accomplished amateur started his pro career amid much fanfare but had his setbacks, suffering close losses to Sabelo Ngebinyana and Sikho Nqothole. However, he set his career right back on track when he scored an impressive fifth round stoppage over WBC number 15, Adrian Lerasan from the Philippines in his last fight.

Malajika seemed to have settled well under trainer, Vusi Mtolo, having showed marked improvement.

He will have a stern test though. Munoz sports a record of 16-1 with six knockouts. In his last fight, he scored a ten-round decision over unbeaten Isaac Arias.

Roarke Knapp

In the other main event, junior middleweight Roarke Knapp continues his international campaign against the once beaten Przemyslaw Zysk. The charismatic and exciting South African appears to be going through the gears, having scored a decision victory over former European champion, Ahmed El Mousaoui in his last fight.

The 18-1 Zysk hung tough losing a decision to Sam Eggington in his last fight in the UK for the IBO’s vacant world title. It would be interesting to see if Knapp can finish him inside the distance.

The South African junior middleweight title fight between champion, Shervantaigh Koopman and challenger, Brandon Thysse forms the main supporting bout and could well steal the show. It is an evenly matched crossroads fight between an unbeaten up-and-comer in Koopman and a seasoned professional in Thysse.

Thysse, who was the winner of the 2020 4@War junior middleweight tournament, holds wins over Knapp, Boyd Allen, the Fin, Tomi Silvennoinen, and the always dangerous Cristiano Ndombassy in his last fight. There is no doubt that he has fought the better opponents, but Koopman has yet to put a foot wrong.

The tournament will be broadcast live on SuperSport.