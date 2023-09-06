Promising SA boxing champion left ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in the head

The bantamweight champion is stable, but critical, according to his partner.

Promising South African bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi, 29, is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot twice in the head in an incident in Westbury, Joburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Details around the shooting are sketchy at the moment, but police confirmed they were investigating a case of “attempted murder after a 29-year-old man was shot by unknown suspects while driving in Brixton on the afternoon of 5 September”.

“The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage,” police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

Malindi is in ICU at Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park.

Malindi’s trainer, Sean Smith, told The Citizen the fighter had been in his gym in Sunninghill on Tuesday morning before heading to lunch with a fellow fighter.

Shot twice in head

“He hadn’t been around for a few weeks so it was good to see him,” Smith said of Malindi.

“After lunch, on his way home, I understand he stopped off in Westbury.

“I received three missed calls around 3:45 pm and when I phoned his girlfriend back I learnt Ronald had been shot. I don’t know the details of what happened. I heard it wasn’t looking good.”

Smith said Malindi would need to see a neurologist once the bleeding in his brain had stopped.

“May God have his hands on him,” said Smith.

‘Critical’

Malindi’s partner, Monique Hendricks, said on Wednesday morning the undefeated boxing champion was “stable”.

“He’s in hospital and fighting for his life. He’s looking better today, but is still critical.”

Hendricks said she was unsure what happened during Malindi’s trip to Westbury.

A story in Sowetan in 2020, suggested Malindi was keen to get involved in the taxi industry as an operator owner.

The publication said Malindi had been driving a taxi out of the Helen Joseph taxi rank, close to where he trained at Bernie Pailman’s Westside Boxing Academy, for eight years.

The publication added Malindi intended to purchase his own minibus and be his own boss.

“This job has helped me in trying times while still waiting for a fight,” said Malindi at the time.

“You don’t need any CV to drive a taxi; you need a valid driver’s licence, permit and the right attitude to work with people.”