21 Jan 2024

04:08 pm

PICS: Dricus du Plessis — bloodied and bruised but unbroken

It was a brutal fight that went the distance, with the South African prevailing on points.

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis with the middleweight belt. Picture: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

New UFC middleweight champion of the world Dricus du Plessis took a few punches in his UFC title fight against Sean Strickland in Toronto on Sunday — and had the scars and bruises to show it afterwards.

But Du Plessis will show off his bruises with pride after claiming the title in five rounds against the American, becoming the first South African to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title.

After a slow start, Du Plessis eventually got into things in the third round and possibly edged his opponent in rounds four and five as well. In the end he won by split decision.

The fight was declared the “fight of the night” at UFC297.

Here are some of the best pictures from the brutal encounter.

Strickland and Du Plessis punch
Sean Strickland is on the receiving end of a Dricus du Plessis punch. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland trade blows in the fight. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Dricus du Plessis' swollen face
Dricus du Plessis sports a swollen eye after the fight. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis is announced the winner. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Dricus du Plessis family
The team and family behind the champion. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

