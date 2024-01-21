PICS: Dricus du Plessis — bloodied and bruised but unbroken

It was a brutal fight that went the distance, with the South African prevailing on points.

New UFC middleweight champion of the world Dricus du Plessis took a few punches in his UFC title fight against Sean Strickland in Toronto on Sunday — and had the scars and bruises to show it afterwards.

But Du Plessis will show off his bruises with pride after claiming the title in five rounds against the American, becoming the first South African to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title.

After a slow start, Du Plessis eventually got into things in the third round and possibly edged his opponent in rounds four and five as well. In the end he won by split decision.

The fight was declared the “fight of the night” at UFC297.

Here are some of the best pictures from the brutal encounter.

Sean Strickland is on the receiving end of a Dricus du Plessis punch. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland trade blows in the fight. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis sports a swollen eye after the fight. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis is announced the winner. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images