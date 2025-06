PICTURES: The best from the world of sport over the past weekend

Here is a selection of the best sporting pictures from around the world over the last weekend.

Harold Vorster of the Bulls on his way to scoring a try during their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Fez Mbatha of the Sharks is helped over the tryline by his captain Eben Etzebeth during their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Munster at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the Uefa Champions League trophy surrounded by team-mates at the at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Sunday after they beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich on Saturday. Picture: Thibaud Moritz/AFP Paris Saint-Germain’s players light smoke flares as they parade on a bus on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris a day after they won the Champions League. Picture: Thibaud Moritz/AFP Pyramids’ Egyptian defender Ahmed Samy raises the trophy as his team-mates celebrate winning the CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 1, 2025. Picture: Khaled Desouki / AFP McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo on Sunday. Picture: Albert Gea/AFP Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the French Open at Roland Garros Complex on Sunday. Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP Frances Tiafoe of the US serves to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday. Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP Team Visma-Lease a Bike’s British rider Simon Yates kisses the Giro d’Italia trophy wearing the pink jersey of the overall winner after the 21st and last stage in Rome on Sunday. Picture: Luca Bettini/AFP England’s Joe Root celebrates after hitting the winning runs to win the second one-day international against the West Indies at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP Siyakholwa Kuse (right) and Samuel Salva trade punches during their fight at the Coronation Boxing Tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday. Picture: James Gradidge/Gallo Images Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia celebrate their victory against Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of South Korea in their men’s doubles final match at the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on Sunday. Picture: Roslan Rahman/AFP